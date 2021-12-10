“We gotta be able to own our s**t” – Russell Westbrook discusses how every player on the LA Lakers roster needs to understand and execute their job for better results

Russell Westbrook was limited to just nine points and committed six turnovers as the LA Lakers crashed to their 13th loss of the season against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night.

Westbrook had a poor game overall as he shot just three-of-nine from the field and was one-of-four from the free throw line as the Lakers lost 95-108 to Memphis.

Speaking to the media following their loss on the road, Westbrook stated that every Lakers player will have to be accountable for their role on the team.

“Individually, we all gotta own up to what we do. Understand what our job is on this team and then we have to execute it… We know what we supposed to do. We know when we’re supposed to take and win games regardless of who is playing, but this is the NBA. And these guys [Memphis Grizzlies] are professionals just as well as us.”

The 33-year-old added:

“We got to do a better job of taking on the challenge because, we know, when everybody is playing the Los Angeles Lakers, they’re going to give it their best shot. We know that from the start of the year. We understand that but we gotta be able to own our s**t.”

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN "Individually we have to understand what our jobs are and then execute it." Russell Westbrook addresses the media after tonight's game. @LakersReporter "Individually we have to understand what our jobs are and then execute it." Russell Westbrook addresses the media after tonight's game. @LakersReporter https://t.co/vQkGtJ0flN

Russell Westbrook and LeBron James combine for 11 of Lakers’ 22 turnovers against Memphis

Russell Westbrook’s remarks came after the Lakers committed 22 turnovers in a contest that saw them blow an eight-point, first quarter lead to lose by 13 at the end of the game. Besides Westbrook’s six turnovers, LeBron James, who recorded his 100th career triple-double in the game, had five turnovers as well.

It contributed to the Lakers matching their season-high turnovers in a game after they had 22 in a loss against the Miami Heat on November 10. The Los Angeles franchise now hold a 13-13 record after their loss to Memphis and rank sixth in the Western Conference standings.

Kyle Goon @kylegoon Russell Westbrook: We gotta be able to own our shit. Simple as that. Russell Westbrook: We gotta be able to own our shit. Simple as that.

It was a disappointing loss for Westbrook, James and the Lakers two nights after they pulled off an emphatic win against traditional rivals, the Boston Celtics.

Many expected the Lakers to build on that form and develop some kind of winning momentum. However, the Purple and Gold stumbled on the road against Memphis on Thursday. The Lakers will now visit Oklahoma City for their next regular season game in 24 hours.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra