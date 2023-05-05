"We gotta go to LA, get one"- Klay Thompson wants the Warriors to stay greedy after Game 2 victory

Klay Thompson isn't satisfied with tying the Golden State Warriors Western Conference Semis against the LA Lakers. The five-time NBA All-Star wants the Warriors to keep at it and restore homecourt advantage with a win in LA.

Thompson and the Warriors dropped Game 1 at home 117-112 but decimated the Lakers 127-120 in Thursday's Game 2 contest. Klay was instrumental in the win as he tallied 30 points in 31 minutes, shooting 61.1%, including eight triples.

The Warriors gave up their homecourt advantage with a Game 1 loss. If they fail to take at least one game on the Lakers' homecourt, they will be down 3-1 entering Game 5. Here's what Thompson said after Thursday's win (via Warriors Talk on Twitter):

"We know LeBron's seen it all, AD's seen it all. Its 1-1 at the end of the day, so we gotta go to LA, get one and go from there."

The LA Lakers team cannot be taken lightly, and Klay Thompson is aware of that. Akin to the Golden State Warriors, LA also has seasoned veterans like LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who are excellent at making adjustments. The Warriors have faced both players in the past and know that it would be an uphill task to beat them on the road.

Klay Thompson and Warriors' struggles have continued on the road

The Golden State Warriors finished with an 11-30 record on the road this season. They managed to win two games on the road against the Sacramento Kings in the opening round. However, the Kings were inexperienced, and the Warriors didn't win comprehensively.

They needed a 50-point effort in Game 7 from Steph Curry. Game 5 was a clinical effort, with Curry getting adequate support from the rest of his teammates. Klay Thompson, in particular, needs to have a solid effort offensively to help the Warriors win on the road against the gritty LA Lakers.

The Lakers have been unbeatable at home in their last five games including the playoffs. The Lakers ride behind the home support, which is crucial in the postseason, especially for their role players like Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and others.

The Warriors will have to stay prepared, as the Lakers are just as good, if not better when making adjustments. Unlike their previous matchups against LeBron James, the latter has a deep roster around him this time that can flip the switch easily.

Klay Thompson's comments made it clear the Warriors understand and respect the Lakers as a threat to end their dominance in the West under Steve Kerr. Golden State's offense will likely continue to thrive, but it's their defense as a unit that needs to be consistent to offset the Lakers' homecourt advantage in the next two games.

