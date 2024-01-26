"We gotta settle this once and for all.”: Stephen Curry's lighthearted jab sparks 3-point shootout with Sabrina Ionescu

Stephen Curry was mic'd up talking to Golden State Warriors rookie Brandin Podziemiski when he set things in motion for the NBA to announce a 3-point shootout between Golden State’s Stephen Curry and WNBA New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu at the NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis.

In the WNBA All-Star Game 3-point shooting competition, Sabrina Ionescu stunned the basketball world by making 25 of her 27 shots. Following her win, she challenged Curry in a three-point contest.

Finally, on Thursday, ahead of his game against the Sacramento Kings, Curry said:

“I think I gotta bring her out…we gotta settle this once and for all.”

Six months following Sabrina's incredible performance, Steph challenged the WNBA player to end the best shooter debate once and for all. During the Warriors' pre-game warm-up tonight, Steph asked rookie Brandin Podziemski about the record holder of the most points in the 3-point competition.

"Sabrina (Ionescu)"

Podziemski retorted. The response made Steph laugh, so he challenged Sabrina to a fight for his crown.

Sabrina Ionescu shares her response to Stephen Curry's challenge

Sabrina didn't take long to hear about Curry's challenge and responded with a tweet.

Let’s getttttt it!! See ya at the 3 pt line.

When Sabrina scored 37 points in the last round of the WNBA competition last year, she broke that record in all 3-point contests. In her historic performance, Ionescu won the 3-point contest trophy with only two missed shots.

NBA announces exclusive shootout between Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu

It has been reported that the current 3-point leaders in the NBA and WNBA will compete for long-range supremacy during Indianapolis' All-Star Weekend next month.

During the All-Star festivities, Steph Curry will compete in a 3-point shootout against New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu, according to a report published by Shams Charania of The Athletic on Thursday.

Stephen Curry's best All-Star performance

In front of the Cleveland supporters he had terrified in three previous NBA Finals victories, Curry set records for the most 3-pointers made in a quarter (7 in the third) and half (8 in each).

His 50 points in Feb. 2022 were just two short of the NBA record for all-star games. After making his lone 2-pointer of the game, a floater early in the fourth quarter, Curry did cool down and missed his final six shots.

However, he had more than merited the title of best player in the game after making 16 of his first 22 attempts from beyond the line, winning the All-Star MVP.

