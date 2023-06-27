"We had a great dialogue" - Blazers GM meets with Damian Lillard as trade speculation continues to gain traction

After months of speculation about Damian Lillard potentially leaving the Portland Trail Blazers, it appears that won't be happening anytime soon.

Blazers GM Joe Cronin revealed that he met up with Lillard to discuss his future with the franchise. According to Cronin, it seems he's convinced Dame to stay in Portland and promised to give him the pieces he needs to potentially win a title:

"I met with Dame and Aaron Goodwin this afternoon," Cronin said. "We had a great dialogue. We remain committed to building a winner around Dame."

Despite his impressive career, Damian Lillard has not been able to clinch an NBA championship, placing him in the company of other highly regarded players who have never achieved this pinnacle of NBA success.

This circumstance has further cemented Lillard's reputation as one of the league's elite players, even without the accompanying accolade of a championship.

Can the Portland Trail Blazers build a winning team around Damian Lillard?

Over the course of his NBA journey, Damian Lillard has consistently expressed his desire to secure a championship for the Portland Trail Blazers.

However, considering the team's performance over the past 11 seasons, it appears unlikely that they will achieve this feat in the near future. That might all change though, after the Trail Blazers' GM promised Dame a better team next season.

After successfully drafting Scoot Henderson in the 2023 NBA Draft, the future now seems bright for the Trail Blazers. In the 2022-23 NBA G League season, Scoot Henderson emerged as a standout player, displaying a remarkable blend of athleticism and agility reminiscent of the likes of Dwyane Wade and Russell Westbrook.

His exceptional performances caught the attention of the Portland Trail Blazers, who are currently striving to establish themselves as championship contenders while ensuring the satisfaction of their superstar, Damian Lillard. Henderson's arrival in Portland seems to be a positive step forward for the team.

Throughout his G League tenure, Henderson showcased his versatility and impact on the court, averaging impressive statistics of 17.6 points, 6.6 assists, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game. As an all-around player, he consistently contributes to multiple facets of the game.

Teaming up with Lillard, Henderson possesses the potential to form a formidable duo for the Trail Blazers, potentially filling the void left by CJ McCollum's departure in February 2022.

