"We in the Hall of Fame, dog” - Dwyane Wade and his father share wholesome moment at HOF ceremony

Dwyane Wade is part of the 2023 class that was just inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The three-time NBA champ was presented by Allen Iverson.

A heartwarming moment happened between Wade and his father during the ceremony. Here’s what the Miami Heat legend had to say to his “pops:”

(28:00 mark)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“We had the same exact dream and we carry the same exact name, Dwyane Tyrone Wade. To know we hustle all the way to the Basketball Hall of Fame is God’s will. So, Pops. I know your knees are a little sore but will you join me on stage as we take our rightful steps into basketball heaven?

“This one right here, this one is for my father. I love you and I’m thankful for you. We in the Hall of Fame, dog!”

Dwyane Wade was part of a star-studded draft class that included Carmelo Anthony, Chris Bosh and LeBron James. Miami picked him 5th just after the aforementioned names were taken off the board.

In 2006, he led the Heat to their first franchise championship alongside Shaquille O’Neal. “The Flash” won the NBA Finals MVP. Wade’s title only added pressure to the superstars drafted ahead of him.

In 2020, LeBron James and Chris Bosh took their talents to South Beach to team up with Dwyane Wade and form the “Heatles.” The vaunted trio appeared in four straight NBA Finals, winning the championship in 2012 and 2013.

Miami’s legendary Big Three worked in large part to Wade’s sacrifice. He conceded a lot to give “King James” the alpha role with the Heat.

Dwyane Wade played for the Chicago Bulls after a falling out with the Miami Heat

In 2016, the Miami Heat offered Dwyane Wade a two-year $20 million contract. “The Flash” was reportedly irked by the team’s seeming disrespect with the said amount.

Pat Riley, the Heat president, doubled his offer to $40 million for two years to appease the superstar guard. Wade was rumored to have been so pissed that he left Miami to join his hometown team, the Chicago Bulls.

Wade played 60 games, starting in 59 of them for the Bulls during the 2016-17 season. He helped the team to the playoffs but was eliminated by the Boston Celtics in six games.

Dwyane Wade’s time in Chicago ultimately paid off for the Miami Heat. Wade’s stop-over with the Bulls allowed him to become close with Jimmy Butler. It wasn’t a coincidence Butler wanted to play for the Heat in 2019.

“The Flash” ultimately returned to South Beach to play for the Miami Heat before retiring following the 2022-23 season. It was a fitting ending to his legendary career that now includes a Hall of Fame to his resume.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)