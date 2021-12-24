"We have no chemistry with any lineup" - LeBron James bemoans lack of fixed starters in the current LA Lakers rotation

Like many others, LeBron James also has questions about the LA Lakers' team chemistry now. The 36-year-old was left upset after the Purple and Gold succumbed to another defeat at the hands of a young Spurs team. LeBron James put in a herculean effort, but it wasn't enough to prevent a 28 point blowout loss.

The 4 time NBA champion hinted that the team has no chemistry in any lineup they have used this season. In his post-game press conference, the King also mentioned that the team as a whole are yet to log enough minutes together. The team has played 33 games so far and Russell Westbrook is the only player that has featured in all of them.

LeBron re-emphasized that the current situation is testing for the team. With 5 of their players out, the Lakers are facing a number of problems in the rotation, which has recently forced LeBron to play extended minutes. Speaking about the team chemistry and other factors leading to the Lakers' recent run of losses, James said:

"It's not like we have multiple guys that were out. We were trying to figure out the best way for us to try and win, how do we win and what's the best lineups to be on the floor, you know let's log these minutes we can get better and better. We literally haven't had an opportunity to log in, anything... We have no chemistry with any lineup , from the simple fact that we haven't logged enough minutes... "

Lebron also went on to mention that the only recognized starters in the team are their Big 3, consisting of him, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis.

"What is our starting lineup besides me and Russ and AD or AD and Russ or me and Russ? You know we've both been out, so we don't know."

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN "We don't need a full roster. All our defensive guys are in protocols–Avery, Baze, TA, and Austin." LeBron discusses the absence of the #Lakers ' defensive cornerstones and looks ahead to the Christmas showdown with the Nets. @geeter3 "We don't need a full roster. All our defensive guys are in protocols–Avery, Baze, TA, and Austin." LeBron discusses the absence of the #Lakers' defensive cornerstones and looks ahead to the Christmas showdown with the Nets. @geeter3 https://t.co/RrugnvQdIb

LeBron James is averging 37 minutes per game this season. It is the most he has played since the 2016-17 season. This is a worrying sign for the team, as James has already been in and out of the lineup due to injuries. Despite the slump, the Lakers are a playoff-bound team and come that time, they will need the best version of James. Him playing so many minutes this early in the regular season could slow him down come playoff time, which is the last thing the Lakers need.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral LeBron James tonight:



36 Points

9 Rebounds

6 Assists

2 Blocks

1 Steal

57% FG LeBron James tonight:36 Points 9 Rebounds6 Assists 2 Blocks1 Steal57% FG https://t.co/vltLMN97QV

LeBron James scores 36 points in Lakers' loss to the Spurs

San Antonio Spurs v Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Lakers came into last night's game on the back of three consecutive defeats. They had won two back-to-back wins against San Antonio earlier this season, but this time around the young Spurs team was not going to make it easy for the Purple and Gold. LeBron looked on fire in the first half, but once again he was the only one being seriously productive for the Lakers, the first half ended 66-55 in favor of the Spurs.

The Lakers tried their level best to make a comeback, with Russell Westbrook in particular having a big third quarter scoring 17 points. However, their defense fell to pieces down the stretch meaning they never really found a way back into the contest. The game ended in a 138-110 loss for the Lakers, it was also their worst defensive performance of the 2021-22 season.

Also Read Article Continues below

This result has pushed them to a 16-17 record as they fall below the .500 mark. LeBron and co. will next head home for a Christmas Day matchup against the current #1 ranked team in the East, the Brooklyn Nets.

Edited by David Nyland