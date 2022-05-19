"We haven’t played meaningful games like this in two years and it’s special" - Steph Curry opens up on playing playoff basketball with Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, mentions he is "enjoying every bit of this"

The Golden State Warriors' 112-87 victory in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals may have been a great win, but for Steph Curry and his teammates Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, it was a meaningful moment to say the least.

Making a strong push to return to championship contention this season, fans are undeniably ecstatic to see the Warriors in top form. But someone who matches the fans' energy is Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry.

After missing a large part of the 2019-20 season and struggling to take his team to the playoffs last season, Curry expressed his joy when describing the feeling of playing with Klay Thompson and Draymond Green again. He said:

"I'm enjoying every bit of this. I know Klay is and Draymond, because we haven't played in meaningful games like this in two years and it's special."

Given their era of dominance and the rise of the Warriors' dynasty, watching the Dubs at full strength was a sight for sore eyes. Unfortunately, as things ran their course, Golden State fell out of the playoff picture primarily due to injuries, among other concerns.

Making their return to the WCF after missing the playoffs for two consecutive seasons, the Warriors emerged as favorites to win it all.

With a win in Game 1, Golden State have drawn first blood against the Mavericks. With the momentum in their favor, the Warriors will look to carry things forward with a win in Game 2 as well.

However, the Dubs are far from being in the cllear. Facing off against a resilient Mavs team led by a generational superstar in Luka Doncic, the Golden State Warriors may be in for a long and grueling series.

Steph Curry led the Golden State Warriors to a comfortable win in Game 1

Steph Curry celebrates a lead from the Golden State Warriors' bench

With the WCF underway, fans were excited to see the competitive matchup between the two best teams remaining in the West. However, Game 1 was a rather comfortable affair for the Golden State Warriors.

WIth Steph Curry leading the scoring effort with 21 points, the Dubs saw valuable contributions from Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson as well.

The Warriors saw balanced scoring throughout their lineup rather than having one player go nuclear, which in many ways may be the best thing to do considering fatigue management.

Having taken a 10-point lead in the first-quarter l, the Warriors hit Dallas early. Although the Mavericks made a valiant recovery in the second-quarter, the second-half saw more of Golden State's third-quarter barrages which practically sunk the Mavs.

While there is no doubting the Mavericks' resilience and their ability to bounce back, Golden State displayed a trait unique to championship teams.

With the mind games ensuing in Game 1 itself, it will be interesting to see how the series progresses from here.

