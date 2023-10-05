"We are human beings": Jrue Holiday's wife, Lauren Holiday, vents frustration over Milwaukee's surprise move, trading husband without warning

Jrue Holiday was reportedly stunned when he heard that he was traded by the Milwaukee Bucks to bring in Damian Lillard. After a few days as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers, the defensive stalwart was shipped to the Boston Celtics. The shocking news didn’t just affect basketball fans. It also disturbed Lauren Holiday, the point guard’s wife.

The Bucks engineered the trade without telling anyone, not even franchise cornerstone Giannis Antetokounmpo. They knew the two-time MVP’s relationship with Holiday and didn’t want that to affect their decision-making. When the trade became official, almost everyone was caught by surprise.

Lauren Holiday had this to say on her Instagram account a few days after Jrue Hoilday was traded (via Malika Andrews):

"I'm not sharing this to say we are entitled to anything. I'm sharing this to say we are human beings whose kids develop friendships with other kids in our community, we are people who value family and friendships and invest in the cities we play in.

"We don't just take from the city we play in, we give to the city we play in and we give our all."

The Holidays have been consistently recognized for their humanitarian work. Jrue Holiday and his wife earned the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award at the ESPYs this year. They have rooted themselves firmly in Milwaukee.

Cavalier Johnson, Milwaukee’s mayor, appreciated what the Holidays meant to the community. He thanked the family for everything they’ve done for the city both on and off the court.

Jrue Holiday’s wife said that she was “crushed” by the need to move to another place. She added in her message:

“I'm not sharing this to bash anyone. I am sharing this so people can see the humans behind the business transactions. Because contrary to the cliché, it's personal, meaning there are people's lives that are affected. It's never 'just business.'"

Jrue Holiday and his wife Lauren Holiday will be looking to help Boston on and off the court

Milwaukee’s loss is Boston’s gain. On and off the court, Jrue Holiday and his wife Lauren Holiday are expected to make a difference. Already, the Celtics are considered one of the elite title contenders this season.

Despite compromising some of their depth, many are bullish that the addition of Holiday will help push the Celtics over the hump. The All-Star guard joins a team that has All-NBA stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Coach Joe Mazzulla also has Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White and Al Horford on the roster to form arguably the best six-man unit in the NBA.

Off the court, Lauren Holiday is looking to be active and involved. Although it was “business” that brought the Holidays to Boston, the family is hoping to make a big impact on the team and the city.