"We have no idea what this team can be" - LeBron James displays faith in LA Lakers' potential following their loss against the Phoenix Suns

Following the LA Lakers' 90-108 loss to the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center, Lakers superstar LeBron James made some comments about the team at the postgame press conference.

Coming off a 34-point outing by LeBron James in the loss, the Lakers find themselves at 16-16 following Tuesday night's game against the rival Suns.

When asked whether the team could get up to the Suns level, as per Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll, this was LeBron's response:

"You guys ask me that question after every game. I don't know... We have no idea what this team can be... How can I really assess what we have when we're not whole?"

Fetching a host of other questions along the way, some mentioning his potential ankle injury after an accidental run-in with Jae Crowder, LeBron James mentioned that he will be ready for the next game.

Yet to establish their look at full strength, the LA Lakers continue to struggle to develop a rhythm. With more injuries and absences plaguing the side, it will be interesting to see how the team rallies around these hardships going forward.

LeBron James still shows faith in the LA Lakers lineup

Following the LA Lakers' heavy activity in the 2021 offseason, the Lakers emerged as favorites to win the championship. In the process of adding the superstar talent of Russell Westbrook, the Purple and Gold also managed to acquire some savvy veterans.

With the hype building around the LA Lakers, the 2021 preseason, in retrospect, almost seemed like a reality check.

With a whole new roster, the team struggled to gel together. But hope persists. However, the regular-season was supposed to be a different ball game.

Unfortunately, the Lakers found themselves in peril and riddled with injuries right from the get go. Featuring some key veterans being out of the rotation, the LA Lakers would also see sporadic activity from their superstar LeBron James.

As the Purple and Gold see themselves at .500 on the season yet again, there are a number of concerns that need to be addressed. WIth the injury situation being what it is, the Lakers have no way of playing up to their full potential at this point.

With Anthony Davis out of the rotation, the LA Lakers big three is practically reduced to a pair of Westbrook and LeBron James who, at this point in the season, seem to counteract each other on the floor almost.

But LeBron's faith in the side persists. After potentially sustaining another injury in Tuesday's game against the Suns, LeBron James promises to be ready for LA's next matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on December 23rd.

Still a way away from being whole, the LA Lakers are yet to be seen at full strength. Whether they will live up to expectations is unknown. However, the return of Trevor Ariza to the lineup does demand some attention regarding the possibility of a brighter future with their missing pieces.

