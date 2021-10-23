“We just had a disagreement about something else on the floor” - Dwight Howard on in-game altercation with LA Lakers teammate Anthony Davis

Dwight Howard has spoken up about his altercation with Anthony Davis during the Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers game at Staples Center on Friday.

The frustrations of playing against their rivals, the Phoenix Suns, spilled over to cause a little spat between the Lakers teammates in the second quarter.

Howard addressed the issue at the postgame press conference. When asked about the situation, he said (via Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group):

"Oh yeah, we squashed it right then and there. We just had a disagreement about something else on the floor. We're both very passionate about winning. We didn't want to lose this game, so you know, we're both just very passionate. We're grown men, things happen. But we already talked and squashed things."

"There is history between me and him and that's my brother, that's my teammate, you know. That's what I told him. I'll always be here for you, no matter what. I'll always fight for you and do whatever I can to help this team win and he said the same thing, you know. So, we're good. We squashed it. There's no need to make a bigger, into something else."

Following the altercation, Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard didn't share the court for much of the second half. The LA Lakers fell 115-105 to the Phoenix Suns as Davis finished the game with 22 points and 14 rebounds.

The Dwight Howard-Anthony Davis altercation and what it means for the LA Lakers

Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard are key players in the LA Lakers' big-man rotation

The LA Lakers attempted to emulate the rotation of the 2019-20 team with the addition of DeAndre Jordan and the return of Dwight Howard to the roster.

With the presence of athletic big men who can run the floor, provide rim protection and act as lob threats, the Lakers looked intimidating ahead of the regular season.

However, the team's struggles with chemistry and their spacing problems arose from Anthony Davis at the center position. This has produced more issues for the LA Lakers coaching staff to deal with.

Dwight Howard and Anthony Davis have enjoyed success as teammates while being paired with each other on the frontcourt. However, the current Lakers lineup isn't as conducive to the scheme as they would have hoped.

While the altercation between the two shouldn't raise any concerns for LA Lakers fans, the team's losing streak does bring up some questions about the process.

