"We just have to get him on the Caruso Plan”- Lakers hope Austin Reaves can achieve a massive physical transformation like Alex Caruso

Austin Reaves is going back to LA next season as he and the Lakers agreed to a four-year contract worth $53.82 million. Reaves boosted his value as a player last season when he proved to the world that he belonged in the NBA despite his young age.

Looks can be deceiving, considering how Austin Reaves doesn't look like a player who can contribute to a team run by LeBron James. However, the young buck from Newark caught the attention of the league with his veteran-like demeanor and style of play on the hardwood. The only thing that's missing in Reaves right now is his lack of muscle.

According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, the LA Lakers' goal is to develop Reaves physically. Given how Austin will play a more significant role in the team moving forward, an improvement in his body structure will be essential. LA made comparisons between him and former Laker Alex Caruso considering how both players had similar body types at the beginning of their careers.

“The next challenge for him is to continue to work on his body," McMenamin stated. "I’ve had people in the [Lakers] organization tell me 'We just have to get him on the Caruso Plan' and you saw what Alex Caruso went in his time on the Lakers to his time on the Bulls. His body completely transformed and Austin certainly has the work ethic and the love of the game to do so.”

Austin Reaves: The LA Lakers' Hidden Gem

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Three

Back in 2021, Austin Reaves went undrafted and was fortunate enough to receive a contract from the LA Lakers. Despite expectations of him being a bench warmer on the team, Reaves proved that he should've been drafted. However, it took some time before he was able to do so.

During his rookie season, Reaves had a slow start considering how the Lakers weren't aware of his talents and potential. He'd typically sub in during the latter parts of the game just to consume the remaining minutes. But as the season went on, Reaves suddenly burst onto the scenes mesmerizing the entire Laker nation. This led to an increment in his playing time, averaging 23.2 minutes per game.

Then last season, Reaves clearly had more potential to show as he transformed into one of the team's most reliable options. He went from scoring 7.3 points per game in his rookie season to 13.0 ppg in his sophomore year. In fact, he even became one of the Lakers' playoff heroes when Austin and Rui Hachimura took over Game 1 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Having that in mind, a lot of expectations now surround Reaves, especially since he's been awarded a hefty contract.

