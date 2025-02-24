"We just got our revenge" - Warriors fans react to Draymond Green taunting Mavericks with wild celebration after win

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors faced the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night, securing an overwhelming 126-102 victory. Green was ecstatic to get the win over Dallas after their defeat on February 12.

Ad

Green, known for his expressive nature, taunted the Mavericks as the clock was winding down in the final seconds of the fourth quarter. His celebration included a belt-whipping gesture. Fans on social media couldn't help but share their thoughts on X, formerly Twitter. Here's what some fans had to say:

"Bc pj Washington wanted to diss us after beating us last week, we just got our revenge"

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"LMAO and then Mavs gonna get that Luka belt next game. This hate watch means something man. 😭"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are other reactions on X:

"Draymond always brings the energy—hilarious and legendary moment," one said.

"Draymond continues to amaze me with his pettiness 🤣🤣 I respect it I guess," one tweeted.

"If only they had a 270 pounds Slovenian to save them," another said.

"Draymond knows Luka about to give them belt to a** too," another said.

Ad

Draymond Green ecstatic over victory against Mavericks

The Golden State Warriors took on the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night, securing a feel-good victory for the Warriors after the Mavericks beat them two weeks ago. Golden State has Steph Curry and Brandin Podziemski to thank for their 126-102 victory on Sunday.

As usual, Curry led the Warriors by adding 30 points, seven assists, four rebounds and one steal. He also shot the ball well with 60% accuracy from the field. Podziemski also had an impressive performance in helping his leader come up with the win. Brandin had a double-double performance, posting 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Ad

Draymond Green celebrated Sunday's win by taunting the Mavs bench. In the final seconds of the game, Green hit Curry's signature "night-night" pose. It was then followed by a "belt-to-bottom" gesture. This was due to PJ Washington calling them out after beating the Warriors on February 12.

Green had a solid performance to help Curry and Podziemski secure the win. Draymond put up 13 points, six assists, four rebounds and two steals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.