"We just gotta focus on the guys in the locker room that are here" - James Harden on Kyrie Irving's absence from the Brooklyn Nets roster

James Harden believes the Brooklyn Nets will have to stay competitive with the current players on the roster. With Kyrie Irving inevitably out until he gets vaccinated, the Nets are facing a huge roadblock. However, the former MVP believes the team has got it covered and can still be strong contenders in the East.

Kyrie Irving was one of the vital parts of the 'Big 3'. He put up a historic 50/40/90 season to help the Nets finish second seed in the East. His exit will be a big blow, but Harden thinks the Nets have enough tools to compete this season. Speaking of the same in a post-practice interview, James Harden said,

"I mean for us I think we gotta focus on the guys you know in the locker room and that's here... you know, putting in the work every single day, you know. That's all we can control, that's all we can focus on. Every single day is already a struggle, you know it's difficult because we're just trying to catch up, we're trying to put it together. So I think that's the main thing we can focus on is getting better every single day as a unit for whoever is in he locker room and preparing for games with us."

Kyrie Irving's stance on the vaccine mandate has called for criticism from many NBA experts. Many have also proposed a possible trade option to move him away from the Nets. However, his impact on the game is immense and losing a player like him would definitely be a big loss for them.

How important is James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets this season?

Miami Heat v Brooklyn Nets

James Harden moved to the Brooklyn Nets last season and ever since then has become one of the most integral parts of the franchise. He faced a few niggles last season and only played in 44 games. His impact was significant on the team, as he averaged 24.6 PPG, 7.9 RPG and 10.8 APG on 46.6% shooting from the field.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral James Harden has not talked to Kyrie since the decision was made for Kyrie to be away from the Nets. (via @SNYNets James Harden has not talked to Kyrie since the decision was made for Kyrie to be away from the Nets. (via @SNYNets) https://t.co/LwNOc14tnM

His injury in the playoffs was a huge blow to the Nets. However, he tried his level best and came back in the series against the Bucks. Although he was not as impactful as he would have liked. But his willingness to still play for the team was commendable. This year, he will be looking to lead the Nets into another deep run into the playoffs. Speaking about his role on the team, Harden said,

"We still are two pretty good leaders in the team. Yeah I mean... and Kai is obviously our leader as well. But we still have myself and Kevin, you know we have to lead and we're pretty good at that and go out there and be great every single night."

Also Read

The Brooklyn Nets added the likes of Patty Mills, LaMarcus Aldridge and Paul Millsap to their roster in the offseason. This has definitely added a lot more experience to the roster. James Harden will be the key ball handler for the team, and the franchise's success depends on him. He will be hoping for a big performance this season and also possibly get to his first championship as a player.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar