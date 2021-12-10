"We just gotta play the same way; not hard in my opinion" - Russell Westbrook believes that replicating the LA Lakers' intensity from their earlier win against the Boston Celtics is the key to turning their season around

Russell Westbrook was blunt with his criticism of the LA Lakers' efforts in their 95-108 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on the road.

After taking the lead in the first quarter, the LA Lakers faded off in the second quarter. In conversation with Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet, Russell Westbrook gave his take on the LA Lakers' current situation regarding their consistency.

"Yeah, simple, we just gotta play the same way. Not hard in my opinion, but hey, you know. Individually, we all gotta own up to what we do. Understand what our jobs is and then, we have to execute it."

Russell Westbrook seemed visibly frustrated with the LA Lakers' most recent loss against Memphis.

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN "Individually we have to understand what our jobs are and then execute it." Russell Westbrook addresses the media after tonight's game. @LakersReporter "Individually we have to understand what our jobs are and then execute it." Russell Westbrook addresses the media after tonight's game. @LakersReporter https://t.co/vQkGtJ0flN

The LA Lakers find themselves in the seventh seed on the Western Conference leaderboard with a 13-13 record so far. Despite being touted as a title favorites, the Lakers are far from fulfilling their potential at the moment.

Russell Westbrook's intensity with the LA Lakers

Russell Westbrook hypes up the crowd

The LA Lakers continue their struggle with being a consistent team in the West.

After their loss at home against the LA Clippers, the Lakers followed it up with a great win against the Boston Celtics. Many fans thought that the Lakers had turned things around.

But the game against Memphis saw the side return to bad habits. With 22 turnovers in the game, the Lakers allowed Memphis to get 18 steals while also being outhustled on the boards.

The last few games have seen a trend of the LA Lakers picking up their pace in the second half of games. It is traditionally uncharacteristic of the Purple and Gold. Late charges in the third quarter is usually led by Russell Westbrook's intensity.

Westbrook had an off night against the Grizzlies on Thursday. Although Westbrook contributed with six rebounds and seven assists, his nine points on 3-9 shooting saw him record a +/- of -16, which saw him tied for the worst in the game.

As a superstar for the LA Lakers, Russell Westbrook's consistency needs to be better. The last few games have seen Westbrook turn in improved performances as he has attacked the basket and come into his own in the third quarter.

StatMuse @statmuse Russell Westbrook last 8 games:



23.5 PPG

6.9 RPG

8.9 APG

50/36/72%



He is +39 in that span, the highest +/- by a Lakers starter. Russell Westbrook last 8 games:23.5 PPG6.9 RPG8.9 APG50/36/72%He is +39 in that span, the highest +/- by a Lakers starter. https://t.co/vz38lnGb30

Also Read Article Continues below

The Lakers are now 4-6 on the road and will head to Oklahoma City to face the OKC Thunder. The Lakers will have to bring some intensity to snatch a win against an opposition who has already beaten them twice this season.

Edited by Diptanil Roy