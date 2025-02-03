"We just grew even stronger and tighter together": LeBron James drops heartfelt shoutout to wife Savannah James after Anthony Davis trade

LeBron James and the LA Lakers were at Madison Square Garden on Saturday for a showdown against the New York Knicks. Savannah James, the four-time MVP’s wife and mother of Lakers guard Bronny James, sat near courtside during the game. Despite playing without Anthony Davis, the Lakers dominated the home team 128-112.

On Sunday, King James shared photos of a brief meeting with his wife on Instagram. He wrote:

“The thing about it is, is that we just grew even stronger and tighter together!! 👸🏾 & 🤴🏾 . This ♾️ s**t can’t be f**ked with! Love you my Queen! Ruler of the Kingdom 🏰🤎😉😘”

The heartfelt message came a day after the NBA world exploded with arguably the biggest trade in its history. Lakers GM Rob Pelinka sent Anthony Davis, James’ teammate since 2020, to the Dallas Mavericks for Luka Doncic.

The four-time champion was reportedly unaware of trade talks between the two teams. He was informed that the deal had been finalized after leading the Lakers to a remarkable win over the Knicks.

After the news came out, LeBron James went on Instagram to write a message for his good friend:

“Love you my dog!! Go crazy over there! Woe 4L! See you soon”

James has been quite emotional following the trade. He lashed back at a reporter who claimed that he “had grown frustrated with Anthony Davis.” The All-Star starter responded to the tweet:

“You a fkn lie!!!”

Amid the drama, LeBron James finds solace in his wife, Savannah James. He once again expressed his deep feelings for the mother of his children.

LeBron James trolls Bronny James about Savannah James calling the rookie

A few minutes before tip-off, LeBron James shared some time with his wife, Savannah James. Once he returned to the floor to warm up, the LA Lakers superstar called his son, who was already working on his jump shot.

James said:

“Bronny! Your mama said that was her calling you.”

The rookie looked confused, prompting the four-time MVP to point at Savannah, who sat near the courtside. After finding her in the crowd, Bronny dutifully went to his mother.

The backup guard saw action late in the game as the Lakers cruised to the finish line. He came in with 1:50 remaining in the game and shared a handshake with his father. The rookie scored a layup in the Lakers’ first possession since coming into the game.

