“We just need some f**king fans in the arena” - Boston Celtics’ Tristan Thompson outlines the need for fans during NBA playoffs

Earlier today, Boston Celtics forward Tristan Thompson outlined the need for more fans to attend their NBA playoff matches. The Boston Celtics, missing key player Jaylen Brown, were outclassed by the Brooklyn Nets in game 1 of their playoff series. Kevin Durant, Harden and Kyrie Irving took control of proceedings after a close first half as the Boston Celtics slumped to a 93-104 loss.

The TD Garden has been permitted to operate at 25% capacity since May 10th, which translates to less than 5000 fans overall. During an interview with the media, Tristan Thompson said the following:

"We just need some f***ing fans in the arena. That's what we need. We need that. I want to experience that. That's why I came here."

Boston Celtics’ Tristan Thompson talks about the team's offensive players ahead of game 2

Tristan Thompson will be happy to find out that his wish has been granted. Earlier today, the TD Garden arena management announced that the Boston Bruins and the Boston Celtics will be allowed to use the arena at full capacity of around 19,600, starting from 29th May. Hence, game 4 of the series might well be played at TD Garden in front of a full-strength crowd.

More fans to be allowed at Bruins, Celtics games https://t.co/AKW2t2PlGr pic.twitter.com/jVoC337wpW — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) May 24, 2021

Tristan Thompson also spoke about the top-heavy Brooklyn Nets side and how they have three of the best offensive players on the roster. Thompson claimed that the Nets are bound to “feel good” due to the presence of Durant, Harden and Irving. However, Thompson suggested that the Boston Celtics are not thinking about their strengths and will be focussed on making them work hard in the series.

Tristan Thompson responding to Bob Schron's Q on #Nets swagger: "Listen, if you have a team with Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, you better step on the court feeling good about yourself. We don't give a shit about that. They put their socks on just like us." #Celtics — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) May 24, 2021

The Boston Celtics went off to a disappointing start in game 1, with Jayson Tatum having a poor shooting night despite top-scoring with 22 points. The Celtics were caught out defensively and it was only because of the Brooklyn Nets’ slow start to the game that they did not lose by a higher margin.

Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker will have to produce big performances for the Boston Celtics in the coming games.

They will now be looking to hit back during game 2, which is scheduled to top-off at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.