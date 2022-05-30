"We just wanted a crack at Golden State and just find out as competitors... We'll never know" - Erik Spoelstra cuts an extremely disappointing figure as Miami Heat crash out of playoffs

The Miami Heat have a tough pill to swallow, in light of their 'Game 7' loss at the hands of the Boston Celtics at the FTX Arena. The Heat, fell just short in their quest for glory, edging out by a mere four points to lose out on a pivotal 'Game 7', effectively, rendering their season over.

Speaking to the media post-game, Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra expressed his feelings of dismay.

Spoelstra said:

"It is one of the worst feelings in the world to address your locker room in a game like this... It is heart breaking when it ends like this."

The Boston Celtics emerged victorious over the duration of seven fixtures, ahead of the Miami Heat. The Boston franchise have now booked their spot in the 2022 NBA Finals against the Western Conference Champions, the Golden State Warriors.

ESPN @espn The final sequence that sent the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals! The final sequence that sent the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals! 👏 https://t.co/UIn1FjUFQB

The performances from the 'Heatles' throughout the series were nothing short of heroic, courageous and valiant to say the least over the course of seven games. The passion, determination and fight displayed by Jimmy 'Buckets' has led the Miami Heat this far and will not be forgotten by the supporters of the franchise.

Following a LeBron James-esque 'Game 6' performance against the Celtics, Jimmy Butler dropped 47 points that saw the Heat make an emphatic comeback in 'Game 6', to equalize the series.

However, these over-the-counter performances weren't enough as the Heat once again succumbed to the Celtics.

The play that has fans talking, however, involves the Heat's franchise player, Jimmy Butler. Butler had the opportunity to tie the game late in crunch time while the Heat were down two.

Instead, the six-time 'All-Star' opted to shoot for a three, which resulted in a miss, which eventually led to their exit. It was a rare lapse in judgement from Jimmy 'Buckets', who has been near perfect in the entire 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Sharing his insights regarding the disappointment at the Heat's vital loss, as well as his desire to test the Heat roster against potential champions, the Golden State Warriors’ Erik Spoelstra went on to add:

"It feels heartbreaking. We just wanted a crack at Golden State and just find out as competitors. I love this group... We'll never know and that's the part we'll have to live with."

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz Spoelstra: "It feels heartbreaking. We just wanted a

crack at Golden State and just find out as competitors. I love this group... We'll never know and that's the part we'll have to live with." Spoelstra: "It feels heartbreaking. We just wanted acrack at Golden State and just find out as competitors. I love this group... We'll never know and that's the part we'll have to live with."

The future of the Miami Heat

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Seven

The Miami Heat have seen quite some success in the last decade, having been to five NBA finals and winning two championships.

The franchise has shown that their model and recipe for success works, and their future regarding the same looks no different.

However, it's clear as day that the Heat need to explore their options, with the intention of acquiring another star who could ease the burden off the shoulders of Jimmy Butler.

The arrival of another star might be just what the Heat need, in their pursuit of happiness, as well as to pass the final hurdle on their quest for triumph.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arnav Kholkar