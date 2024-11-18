"We keep receipts over here": Pistons social media team sounds warning gong after win vs Wizards

The Detroit Pistons beat the Washington Wizards 124-104 on Sunday to improve to 7-8, dropping their opponents to 2-10. Detroit sits fifth in the Eastern Conference, while the Wizards share 13th place with the Philadelphia 76ers. After the game, the Pistons’ social media team trolled Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma.

Fans reacted to the post blasting Kuzma’s “don’t be that team” tweet from last season. One fan called it a “W” for Detroit.

Detroit’s X (formerly Twitter) account handler responded:

“We keep receipts over here.”

The online feud started on Dec. 28 last year following the Pistons’ 129-127 loss to the Boston Celtics in overtime.

Despite leading by 19 points at halftime, Cade Cunningham and Co. couldn’t prevent the Cs from squeaking past them. Detroit's defeat to Boston was its 28th straight, extending its record for consecutive losses in a season.

Kyle Kuzma couldn’t resist as he wrote:

“At this point, ‘don’t be that team’”

The Pistons won 129-127 against the Toronto Raptors two nights later to end the unenviable losing slump. Detroit’s social media team, though, kept “receipts” of Kuzma’s trolling and paid him back on Sunday.

The X post on Sunday might be the first shot this season in the rivalry between the two teams. They meet again on Mar. 11 before a rematch on Mar. 13 caps off their head-to-head encounters.

The Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards are trending in opposite directions

Last season Detroit finished with a 14-68 record, the worst in the NBA, but just a game behind Washington for that forgetable standing. The 2024-25 season is trending in opposite directions for the two teams.

Detroit has played well this season. The core of Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, Ausar Thompson and Cade Cunningham has improved and is playing with better chemistry than last season. The additions of Tim Hardaway Jr., Tobias Harris and Malik Beasley have given them a lift.

The Wizards added rookies Alex Sarr and Carlton Carrington but continue to struggle. Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole haven't stepped up to do the heavy lifting while the rookies find their bearings.

Kuzma couldn’t resist making fun of Cunningham's team last season. If Washington continues to struggle, it will only give Detroit’s social media team more ammunition to fire shots at the Wizards.

