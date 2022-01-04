"We don't have Kevin Durant on this team" - Steve Kerr jokingly explains the difference between the current Golden State Warriors side from the one that won back-to-back championships

Kevin Durant won back-to-back NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018. Durant was the best player for the Warriors at the time, winning two NBA Finals MVP trophies.

Fast forward to 2022, and the Warriors have the best record in the NBA. KD is now a member of the Brooklyn Nets, teaming up with James Harden and Kyrie Irving. The Nets are the favorites to win the NBA championship this season, with Durant and former Warriors teammate Steph Curry the leading MVP candidates.

In an interview after Golden State's win over the Miami Heat, head coach Steve Kerr was asked by a reporter about the difference between the current reiteration of the Warriors against the team that won back-to-back titles. Kerr had a hilarious response.

"We don't have Kevin Durant on this team so that's a little different," Steve Kerr said.

On a more serious note, Steve Kerr added that this season's Warriors have a deeper roster and are more comparable to the 2015 NBA championship-winning squad.

"What we do have is a very deep roster, a very versatile roster. I guess it's similar to the 2015 championship team before Kevin arrived. We had so many good players, really quality players," Kerr added.

NBA History @NBAHistory 6 years ago today, the @warriors used great ball movement to find open shots in Game 6 of the 2015 NBA Finals, winning their first championship since 1975! #NBABreakdown 6 years ago today, the @warriors used great ball movement to find open shots in Game 6 of the 2015 NBA Finals, winning their first championship since 1975! #NBABreakdown https://t.co/KQu7Stfarr

Steph Curry is back to his MVP self, Draymond Green is the favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year and Jordan Poole is having a breakout season.Andrew Wiggins remains consistent in his second full season at Golden State, while Nemanja Bjelica, Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. are proving to be solid pickups.

Add to that the fact that Klay Thompson and James Wiseman are still not back from their serious injuries. The Warriors also have two rookies in Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody being taught by a veteran like Andre Iguodala.

Klay Thompson could make his return in Warriors game versus Cavaliers on January 9th

Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors.

Klay Thompson has not played a game since Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals when the Golden State Warriors were defeated by the Toronto Raptors. Thompson suffered a torn ACL in his left knee and went on to miss the entire 2019-20 NBA season.

After completing his recovery from the torn ACL, Thompson suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in his right foot before the 2020-21 NBA season. He went on to miss his second straight season, but it seems like he's finally ready to return.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Warriors are optimistic Klay Thompson will make his season debut on Sunday vs. Cavs, per @wojespn Warriors are optimistic Klay Thompson will make his season debut on Sunday vs. Cavs, per @wojespn https://t.co/sHZTWbjhBi

According to multiple reports from around the league, Klay Thompson is expected to play on January 9th when the Golden State Warriors host the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Chase Center. It will be Thompson's much-awaited return to the court and he's expected to start the game.

Thompson appeared ready to play last month, but the Warriors wanted him to be fully healthy. Both sides also wanted him to return in front of their home crowd and receive a standing ovation. With the Warriors already looking deadly, Klay's return makes them even scarier.

Edited by Parimal