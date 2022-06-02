"We kind of look back on it with pain in our eyes and a little heartache ... We know how hard it is to lose a Game 7" - Klay Thompson emphasizes the importance of winning a championship this season

Klay Thompson has proven to be one of the most important players for the Golden State Warriors over the past decade.

Thompson has experienced many highs and lows in his career. He believes that missing out on a championship after being in the finals is not a great feeling.

Since being drafted by the Dubs in 2011, Klay Thompson has taken part in five NBA Finals. Going into his sixth appearance on the biggest stage, the three-time NBA champion is still as determined as ever to win it all.

Speaking about the importance of finishing a great season with a win in an interview with Malika Andrews, the three-time NBA champion said:

"We can obviously draw back on our experiences and what the losses teach us. But you know, a lot of us don't look back on 2019 and 2016 with great reverence.

"We kind of look back on it with pain in our eyes and a little heartache because we know how hard it is to lose a Game 7 in the NBA Finals or a Game 6.

"So we obviously want to win the last game of the year. That does mark a great season obviously, but if we lose, it was still a great season, but it wasn't great"

Klay Thompson has been brilliant for the Golden State Warriors in this season's playoffs. Heading into the NBA Finals, the team will want him to continue playing well.

Apart from his stellar shooting ability, the Dubs will also need Thompson to be at his defensive best.

Their opponents, the Boston Celtics, have defeated the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat on their way to the finals.

However, the Dubs have players like Klay Thompson and Steph Curry, who can single-handedly take over a game with their brilliance.

How important will Klay Thompson be for the Warriors in the NBA Finals?

2022 NBA Finals - Media Day

Klay Thompson is a proven performer for the Golden State Warriors in the playoffs. Alongside Steph Curry and Jordan Poole, he will be pivotal in getting things done for the Dubs on the offensive end.

Having been out of the game for two and a half seasons, Thompson's road back to basketball has been inspirational. His perseverance helped him get back on the court, and he is now determined to win it all.

NBA Muse @NBAMuse24 Most 3PM in the 2022 Playoffs



1. Stephen Curry - 60

2. Klay Thompson - 57



Splash Bros back on top! Most 3PM in the 2022 Playoffs1. Stephen Curry - 602. Klay Thompson - 57Splash Bros back on top! https://t.co/j3BaNOhb5l

The Celtics have players like Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart, who are gunning to win their first championship. However, things are not going to be easy for them against the Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors have a well-built roster with both experience and youth. Thompson, Steph Curry, Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green have all won championships together.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Torn ACL, Torn Achilles, 941 days until his return to NBA action, and now Klay Thompson is BACK in the NBA Finals…Nothing but respect for Klay. Torn ACL, Torn Achilles, 941 days until his return to NBA action, and now Klay Thompson is BACK in the NBA Finals…Nothing but respect for Klay. 🔥✊ https://t.co/iXR79bSy5G

The whole of the Bay Area is excited to see the team back in the NBA Finals after two seasons. The last time the team played at this stage, they saw their beloved Klay Thompson get injured.

Keeping all that aside, the Warriors will try their best to make the Warriors the best team in the NBA once again.

