"We knew we were going to win this one, and we're going to win the next one too" - Miami Heat's 6x All-Star cuts an extremely confident figure as they tie ECF series

After an embarrassing performance in Game 5 that had everyone writing their obituary, Jimmy Butler dragged the Miami Heat on the road against the Boston Celtics. Miami’s best player was visibly bothered by knee inflammation in the last few games but came up with a gutsy masterpiece to force a Game 7.

“Jimmy Buckets” came out hard, blitzing the Celtics with 14 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists in the first 12 minutes of the game. Butler’s fiery start gave Miami control for most of the game before crushing the Celtics in the end game.

When asked in a postgame interview about their mindset heading to Game 6 on the road, Jimmy Butler never blinked (via Keith Smith):

“We knew we were going to win this one. And we’re going to win the next one too.”

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Jimmy Butler in the walk-off interview: "We knew we were going to win this one. And we're going to win the next one too." Jimmy Butler in the walk-off interview: "We knew we were going to win this one. And we're going to win the next one too."

Unsurprisingly, health has proven to be the deciding factor in this series. With Tyler Herro out, Jimmy Butler nursing an inflamed knee, Kyle Lowry dealing with hamstring issues and PJ Tucker also banged up, Miami looked lost.

Herro remained sidelined while the rest of the above-mentioned names just sucked it up, refusing to go home without a swing.

Jimmy Butler’s heroic performance gave the sagging Miami Heat offense a much-needed boost. Kyle Lowry and Max Strus, Miami’s starting backcourt, didn’t score a single point in Game 5 but were invaluable in tonight’s win.

StatMuse @statmuse Kyle Lowry tonight:



18 PTS

10 AST

4 3PT



The most points he’s scored this playoffs. Kyle Lowry tonight:18 PTS10 AST4 3PTThe most points he’s scored this playoffs. https://t.co/1BhAKrLc7Q

Lowry’s defense, poise, playmaking and relentless pushing of the pace caused the Boston Celtics headaches. Despite being hobbled by an injury, he redeemed himself in Miami’s most crucial game of the season.

The Miami Heat gave themselves a huge chance of entering the NBA Finals after losing to the LA Lakers two years ago. They doubled down on Jimmy Butler’s identity and will push themselves to do the same on Sunday’s win-or-go-home Game 7.

Jimmy Butler evoked memories of LeBron James’ epic Game 6 performance for the Miami Heat against the Boston Celtics in 2012

Butler's masterpiece reminded Boston Celtics fans what LeBron James did to their team in another Game 6 10 years ago. [Photo: New York Post]

Ten years ago, LeBron James’ bold promise of bringing multiple championships to South Beach was in serious jeopardy against the Boston Celtics. The year before, the Miami Heat had one of the biggest collapses, losing to the Dirk Nowitzki-led Dallas Mavericks in the 2011 NBA Finals.

During the 2012 Eastern Conference finals, prime LeBron James, Dywane Wade and Chris Bosh raced to a 2-0 lead before the Celtics won the next three. Game 6 on the road was crucial not just for the Heat but for James’ career as he had yet to win a single NBA title at that time.

James responded with an epic 45-point, 15-rebound and 5-assists performance to tie the series and eventually win his first NBA championship.

NBA @NBA

: 45 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists.



2022 ECF Game 6:

: 47 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists. 2012 ECF Game 6: @MiamiHEAT wins in Boston to force Game 7 at home. @KingJames : 45 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists.2022 ECF Game 6: @MiamiHEAT wins in Boston to force Game 7 at home. @JimmyButler : 47 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists. 2012 ECF Game 6: @MiamiHEAT wins in Boston to force Game 7 at home. @KingJames: 45 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists. 2022 ECF Game 6: @MiamiHEAT wins in Boston to force Game 7 at home. @JimmyButler: 47 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists. https://t.co/MbaAynlQDl

A few hours earlier, the Miami Heat didn’t have LeBron James leading them yet again at TD Garden, but they had Jimmy Butler. After pouring 14 first-quarter points, the six-time All-Star would finish the job by exploding for 17 in the pivotal period.

If Miami wins the NBA title this season, “Jimmy Buckets’” Game 6 performance on the road will be even more memorable.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava