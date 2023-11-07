"We all know who's #1 and who's #2" - Magic Johnson comically throws major sass while respecting Steph Curry

The debate of who the greatest point guard of all time is between Steph Curry and Magic Johnson continues, as the LA Lakers legend shared his thoughts on it.

Johnson had high praise for Steph Curry, but hinted at himself being the greatest of all time, having had the longer resume and more NBA rings. He elaborated recently:

"I love Steph Curry and his family. So, I think he is right to be in any conversation of the best of, but we all know who is #1 and who is #2. No, I am just saying he said it right, he has got a little while longer, but I would never say anything bad about the young man, because I love him, I love watching him play, he is a great player," Magic Johnson told Jimmy Kimmel during an appearance on his show.

"We both changed the way the game is played. That's the main thing and then Lakers fans, five championships, three MVPs, three Finals MVPs, so you got to be the long resume."

Magic Johnson is a five-time NBA champion, three-time Finals MVP and three-time regular-season MVP as well as a 12-time All-Star, a four-time assists leader and two-time steals leader in the league.

Meanwhile, Curry has won the NBA championship four times, the Finals MVP in 2022 and the regular-season MVP twice in consecutive years (2015, 2016). He's also a nine-time All-Star and the all-time leader in 3-pointers made.

How did the Magic Johnson/Steph Curry debate start?

In August, Steph Curry joined former NBA player Gilbert Arenas on his podcast and started the greatest point guard of all time debate.

A month later, Magic Johnson appeared on The Zach Gelb Show of CBS Sports and explained why he thinks he's the greatest point guard of all time.

"If he got more than five championships, if he got more than three Finals MVPs, and three league MVPs, then he's the greatest," Magic Johnson told Gelb, via Sports Illustrated.

"If he got more than number one in assists all-time in the Finals, number two in double-doubles, number one in triple-doubles all-time in the NBA playoffs, number four in steals all-time in the in playoffs, if he got more than those numbers, then he's the best. … If he got more than all those things, he's the best. But the last time I checked, he doesn't."

In early October, Steph Curry praised Magic Johnson and attempted to downplay the debate, saying that everyone has their opinion on the conversation.

"It's also the unsolvable debate. That is why everyone asks those questions. That's why everybody loves to talk about them. I can say I'm the best. Magic can defend his position, and any other point guard can chime in," Curry said during an appearance on 95.7 The Game, via CBS Sports.

"The beautiful thing about basketball and the eras. The way I answered the question at first, obviously with so much respect and admiration for what Magic did in his career. His resume is second to none."

It appears, though, that as long as the media keeps on asking Curry and Johnson about that debate, the conversation will continue.