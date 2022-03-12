“We know that when Bronny is up, Gilbert will sign him, he’ll draft him, he’ll do whatever he has to do to make LeBron happy” - Bart Scott on if the Lakers should try to convince LeBron James to return to Cleveland

With the LA Lakers having a terrible season and on the verge of missing out on the 2021 NBA playoffs, LeBron James and the lads might be met with some major changes to the team's roster come offseason.

Meanwhile, there's been talks from pundits suggesting that the Lakers trade Anthony Davis to bring in more youth into the team. Others have suggested a possible return to the Cleveland Cavaliers for LBJ.

The Cavs' youth-filled team is looking a lot stronger and fortified. That might just be what James needs to clinch a 5th NBA championship title. They currently rank 6th in the Eastern Conference standings with a 38-27 record.

Darius Garland leads the team with an average of 21.0 points and 8.2 assists per game, which is more than Russell Westbrook has attained in more games this season.

On the Bart & Hahn show, Bart Scott spoke about the possibility of James returning to Cleveland. He highlighted that Dan Gilbert would be willing to draft Bronny James as an incentive to get father and son playing together as King James so desires.

"We know that when Bronny is up, Gilbert will sign him, he'll draft him. He will do whatever he has to do to make LeBron happy."

What does the future hold for LA Lakers small forward LeBron James?

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers hold his head after he was hit going to the basket against the Houston Rockets during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center on March 09, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

The fulfillment to be derived and record to be made from playing alongside his son, Bronny James, has LeBron James looking to continue to play for atleast another three years. He made his desire to play on the same team as Bronny known during the All-Star weekend. He also spoke about his openness to moving away from the LA Lakers if required.

Maxim @MaximMag "I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point." maxim.com/sports/lebron-… "I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point." maxim.com/sports/lebron-…

With LeBron James playing at a very high level at age 37, it is only our hope that at age 40, he will continue to put on a show every night on the court. The commitment and money spent yearly on his body will play a role in him being active and fit for the next three years.

As to whether or not he remains with the purple and gold franchise remains unknown. But with Bron's eyes set on a championship title, he's best bet to achieve that is with a big-market team. With most big-market GM's reluctant to look in his direction, as they are all looking to build for the future. He is most likely to remain with the Lakers until he can no more.

