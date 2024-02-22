“We know Giannis got his coach fired”: Gilbert Arena drops bombshell amid Bucks hiring of Doc Rivers

Giannis Antetokounmpo was responsible for Milwaukee Bucks former head coach Adrian Griffin's firing, according to former NBA star Gilbert Arenas. The Bucks sprung a mid-season surprise by sacking Griffin and appointed Doc Rivers instead in their bid to bolster their chances of winning an NBA championship. Per CBS Sports, it was reported that the former couldn't gain the full trust of his players, irrespective of the side having a healthy record, and that led to his dismissal.

In his ongoing Gil's Arena podcast episode with Richard Jefferson, the former Washington Wizards star shed light on Milwaukee's run and made a bold claim:

"We know Giannis got his coach fired"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Earlier, Antetokounmpo was vocal in his support for Rivers despite their 3-7 run since the latter's hiring as head coach. In his own words, 'The Greek Freak' said there was "some peace of mind" with the veteran coach manning the sidelines.

Giannis Antetokounmpo quashed all rumors of not having a great relationship with Adrian Griffin

The Bucks fired Adrian Griffin on Jan. 23 this year, despite the Bucks cruising at a 30-13 record. The side was second behind the top-placed Boston Celtics and were on a seven-game winning streak. And when Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked about the ouster, he had a detailed four-minute explanation of the whole shebang, and while at it, shut down all rumors of not having a great relationship with Griffin.

“False. I loved the guy. I invited him to my wedding, you know? I talked with him. I was coached by him and we did very, very, very well. … At times, they make it seem like it’s the players that are making the decision and this guy got traded because we wanted him, but like no. … I don’t get paid to change people’s lives and make people uncomfortable."

Expand Tweet

While there was also denial that he was not the one making executive calls, players having a say in the team's front-office moves has been well-documented. And with Antetokounmpo being the team's cornerstone, Arenas' comment on the forward getting Griffin fired does not seem farfetched.

At the other end, Rivers has already stirred controversy with his thoughts on Griffin's sacking on SiriusXM NBA Radio's The Starting Lineup with Frank Isola and Ryan McDonough. He said he had no idea why the Bucks did what they did.

For now, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are learning under their new head coach. While the 3-7 run heading into the All-Star break shows growing pains, they have enough time before the playoffs to understand how Rivers goes about his business.