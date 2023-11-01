“We know what he’s about” - Steph Curry left unperturbed with Dillon Brooks’ “reputation” following Warriors’ win

Steph Curry did Steph Curry things against the Houston Rockets on Sunday. He went off for 24 points with four 3-pointers late in the game. He tormented Dillon Brooks and even showed off with a celebration in Brooks’ face.

Curry seemed unperturbed with Brooks’ antics or his astonishing performance after the game. Curry was nothing but calm and had a few words regarding Brooks' defending after the game.

“We know what he’s about and his reputation, I don’t get caught up in that. I just play basketball. So, you obviously let the game do the talking,” Curry said.

Curry did plenty of that with another show-stopping shooting performance in clutch time. He crossed Brooks, sending him to the floor twice on one possession. Curry seemed to enjoy tormenting the Rockets guard.

“There’s a lot of history with him particularly. At the end of the day, you just hoop. The results speak for themselves,” Curry said.

It was not the first time the Golden State Warriors guard has dropped buckets against Brooks. Curry has averaged 32.1 points per game against Brooks in his career. He has scored 30 or more points five times against Brooks’ teams.

Curry dropped 46 points two different times against Brooks when he was on the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2021 season. The Warriors guard seems to bring an extra level when going up against Brooks.

The Warriors and Curry will get more chances at Brooks this season. The two will play two more times this season. They will square off in San Francisco on November 21 and they also play in Houston late in the season on April 4.

Steph Curry’s season so far

Steph Curry is already taking off this season. He has averaged 33.5 ppg in four games so far this season. No one else on the Warriors has averaged more than 18 ppg. Klay Thompson is second early on in the year with 17.3 ppg.

Curry has scored more than 40 twice already. He destroyed the Sacramento Kings with 41 points. He shot 14-of-19 and hit seven 3-pointers in the win.

Curry then dropped 41 points against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. It was the second night of a back-to-back for Curry but he did not seem tired. He went 15-of-22 from the field and hit seven 3-pointers once again.

Curry will try to continue his hot streak in the next Warriors game. Golden State will take on their rival Kings once again on Wednesday night.