"We know each other like the back of our hand" - Steph Curry opens up on his chemistry with Draymond Green and Klay Thompson

Steph Curry had a most special 34th birthday. Not only did the Golden State Warriors cruise to an easy 126-112 win against the Washington Wizards at the Chase Center on March 14, Curry dropped 47 points on the Wizards to bring up his seventh 40-point game of the season.

The Warriors superstar also had six rebounds and six assists in the contest, even as he made seven triples and shot 16-of-25 (64.0%) from the floor. But what made Curry's birthday absolutely memorable was the return of Draymond Green to the Dubs' lineup.

Green, who missed the last 29 games for the Warriors, played for the first time in over two-and-a-half months. Green sat out this period after picking up an L5-S1 disc injury in his back in the pre-game routine where Klay Thompson made his return to the Warriors' lineup versus Cleveland on January 9. Green played seven seconds in that game before fouling, all so he could appear in the lineup with Thompson, who made his long-awaited debut that night.

With Curry, Green and Thompson all playing versus Washington, it was the first full game that the Warriors' trio played since Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals when Thompson tore the ACL in his left knee. The three Dubs superstars have been teammates for the last 10 seasons and seeing them on the floor together on Monday was a special moment for NBA fans across the globe.

Speaking about the opportunity to play alongside Draymond Green and Klay Thompson together, Steph Curry said:

"We know each other like the back of our hand and compliment each other very well. There’s a lot of confidence in that."

95.7 The Game @957thegame Steph on playing with Klay/Dray:



"We know each other like the back of our hand and compliment each other very well. There’s a lot of confidence in that." Steph on playing with Klay/Dray: "We know each other like the back of our hand and compliment each other very well. There’s a lot of confidence in that."

"Us three know what it takes," says Klay Thompson, believing that he can win another championship with Steph Curry and Draymond Green

Klay Thompson, who had 20 points against the Wizards even as Draymond Green came off the bench in his first game back after injury, wants to win a fourth NBA title with his superstar teammates. Thompson told the media:

"I have confidence in this team to win a ring. Us three know what it takes, so do the other guys on the roster. The young guys are eager to learn what it takes and when we all have the same goal in mind, amazing things can happen."

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Klay is confident that he, Steph and Draymond can win another championship:



"Us three know what it takes." Klay is confident that he, Steph and Draymond can win another championship:"Us three know what it takes." https://t.co/2CB4PZoOuy

Edited by Parimal