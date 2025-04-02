"We know how it unlocks Luka as well": LeBron James makes his feelings crystal clear on $4,628,946 teammate's impact after AD's departure

NBA superstar LeBron James gave props to teammate Jaxson Hayes for stepping up his game following the departure of Anthony Davis via a blockbuster trade with the Dallas Mavericks in February.

Speaking on his "Mind the Game" podcast with co-host Steve Nash, 'The King' shared that big man Hayes has played a significant role in making their transition without 'AD' easier while also allowing new Laker Luka Doncic to do his thing in facilitating their offense.

LeBron James said:

"I gotta give a big, big shoutout and credit to Jaxson Hayes, man. Him stepping into that void, losing AD, it's a lot. ... He's just made great decisions. He's been able to catch it in the pocket and stay on balance. ... Jaxson Hayes has been unbelievable in his minutes, and we're going to need that from him. We know how it unlocks Luka as well when it comes to pick-and-roll with a lob threat."

Hayes, who signed a 2-year, $4,628,946 deal with the Lakers in 2023, stepped in as the starting center for the team after Davis' departure and has been steady for 7 points and 4.7 rebounds in 20 minutes per game.

He has also found a good connection with Doncic, turning to be a favorite target of 'The Don' in pick-and-roll plays and highlight-reel lobs.

LeBron James and the Lakers are down to their last seven games in the regular season. They are in fourth spot (46-29) and are on track to earn homecourt advantage in the opening round of the playoffs if they maintain their current position.

LeBron James and Lakers looking to avoid dropping to the play-in phase

While they are currently inside the top 4 in the Western Conference standings, LeBron James said they have to continue competing and win as many games as possible in their remaining assignments in the regular season to avert slipping outside of an outright playoff picture.

The four-time NBA champion shared this following their victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday, which improved them to 46-29 for the season.

James said (via the Los Angeles Times):

"This year in particular, it's so close and people are jumping each other, falling behind, whatever the case may be... For us obviously, our mission is to lock in a playoff spot and not have to play in the play-in. So, we understand what's at stake."

The Lakers are three games ahead of the currently No. 7 team Minnesota Timberwolves (43-32) and have some distance away from slipping down to the play-in phase. They are also in play to climb to at least No. 3 as they are only a game behind the Denver Nuggets (47-28).

Of their remaining games in the regular season, four will be played on the road, including two against West top seeds OKC Thunder on April 6 and 8.

