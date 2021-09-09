"We like to call it prison for athletes" - Kyle Kuzma reveals what playing for LA Lakers in the NBA Bubble felt like

Former LA Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma appeared on the 'No Chill' podcast and candidly shared his NBA bubble experiences. And it sure doesn't sound like the vacation resort feeling it seemed at first, looking from the outside.

He stated:

"We like to call it prison for athletes. That's what it was. We couldn't leave, nothing. It's kind of like the movie 'Get Out' or something. You just do the same thing every single day. That was like walking the same hall every day, passing by Jimmy Butler every day, passing by somebody else."

Even though the league made sure that the bubble was equipped with top-notch facilities, the feeling of being separated from their families for an extended period of time cannot be overlooked. The players had to face mental challenges that had never been experienced before in NBA history.

Time and again, the difficulties of winning in the bubble have been openly expressed by a bunch of star players, and Kyle Kuzma is the latest in that thread.

Kyle Kuzma with the sledgehammer! 🔨🔨🔨 pic.twitter.com/fWRFGsBPOv — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 14, 2021

Coming off the bench, Kyle Kuzma averaged 10 points per game in the Bubble playoffs, that eventually ended with the LA Lakers clinching an NBA title.

The status quo between Kyle Kuzma and the LA Lakers

Kuzma's three-point shooting has improved considerably.

Kyle Kuzma was moved as part of a trade that brought nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook to the LA Lakers. He was drafted by the LA Lakers in 2017 and played his first four seasons in purple-n-gold.

During his time with the Lakers, Kyle Kuzma averaged 15.2 points and 5.2 boards, on 45% shooting from the field. During his last season, he improved his three-point shooting conversion to over 36%, which was a drastic improvement.

Kyle Kuzma has been getting in intense workouts with his Wizards co-star Spencer Dinwiddie and things look hopeful.

Washington Wizards Spencer Dinwiddie ( @SDinwiddie_25 ) at @osimplis runs 🔥 his passing and pr reads are underrated pic.twitter.com/7vASvYTfPs — Swish Cultures (@swishcultures_) September 6, 2021

Also Read

With Anthony Davis and LeBron James at the helm, Kuzma saw his offensive role diminish and he pivoted into a serial rebounder and streaky scorer. His presence alongside Bradly Beal and Spencer Dinwiddie will be highly fruitful, citing the valuable experience he has gained with the LA Lakers.

Edited by Diptanil Roy