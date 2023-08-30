"We like each other a lot": Anthony Edwards believes Team USA's chemistry has been great from the get-go

Anthony Edwards had a huge game on Wednesday night as Team USA remained undefeated after beating Jordan 110-62.

Edwards was USA's star in its third game as he knocked down several 3s and other big shots to put Jordan away. However, considering how his team is stacked with other stars like himself, some fans are worried that egos might get in the way of their goal in the World Cup.

During a post-game press conference, Itiel Estudillo of Sportskeeda was able to clarify the speculations. Anthony Edwards was asked about how his team's chemistry has been so far in the tournament. Edwards said that it was never a problem and that is thanks to the fact that they all like each other:

"I think we like each other a lot. I think that's the main thing. We love making the one more, we love finding the bigs, dunk. Coach does a great job putting everyone in the right positon to succeed. So I think it's super important that we like each other and I think it's gonna go a long way."

Anthony Edwards keeps Team USA's win streak alive

Team USA - Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards put on a show Wednesday night. He exploded for 22 points to help Team USA knockdown Jordan 110-62. He nearly notched a double-double, as he added eight rebounds. Coming into the 2023 FIBA World Cup, many expected Edwards to be the USA's main guy to do the scoring. After three games, "Antman" has fulfilled those expectations.

Steve Kerr made it clear during the post-game press conference that Edwards' role in the team is to keep scoring. While some have criticized him on social media for being too full of himself and selfish on the court, they fail to realize that it's his role to play.

So far Edwards has averaged 16.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists. The Minnesota Timberwolves star said that he plans on consistently dealing damage on the court and is confident that he and his team can win all of their games.

