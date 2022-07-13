"We don't like to see players requesting trades, and we don't like to see it playing out the way it is" - NBA commissioner Adam Silver offers a firm stance on Kevin Durant's trade debacle

Just hours before free agency, Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. He has since been in trade rumors, with a few franchises being in the race to acquire him. However, the Nets are showing no rush to make a move.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver expressed his views about the Durant situation. He expressed his opinion after the NBA Board of Governors meeting. Silver said:

"Look, this needs to be a two-way street. Teams provide enormous security and guarantees to players, and the expectation is in return that they’ll meet their end of the bargain.

I’m realistic that there’s always conversations that are going to go on behind closed doors between the players and the representatives of the teams; but we don’t like to see players requesting trades and we don’t like to see it playing out the way it is.”

Whether or not the Brooklyn Nets will trade Kevin Durant remains a question. The franchise is demanding a monumental return.

CookedByKD



These Kevin Durant highlights are insane 🤯 A 7 footer should not be able to move like this with the basketball

Durant's goal is to win more championships. If he remains with the Nets, they have a capable roster. Ben Simmons and Joe Harris are returning. Even Kyrie Irving is reportedly interested in staying with the Nets.

Evan Sidery



- Heat are "most determined" to land Kevin Durant

- Heat, Suns will "need some help" from other teams to help facilitate Durant deal

- No progress with Raptors for Durant because Scottie Barnes is a "non-starter" in trade negotiations

Adam Silver believes Kevin Durant will fulfill his contract

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

Durant signed a four-year $198 million extension with the Brooklyn Nets last season. The Nets have the right to keep him until the end of the deal.

NBACentral



- Anonymous GM on Kevin Durant trade talks

"Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and five picks still isn't enough to me for KD," - Anonymous GM on Kevin Durant trade talks

However, a few players have forced their way out of similar contracts over the years. One of the most recent cases of the same is Ben Simmons. Adam Silver believes that the former MVP would not do anything like that.

"No one has suggested to me that Kevin Durant has said he’s not willing to live up to the terms of his contract. To say he’d like to play in another city is one thing: To say I’m not going to appear for training camp or certainly games would potentially be a violation of his contract,

But I don’t know what exactly is going on right now between him and his team. Certainly there’s a lot of buzz in this town about possible moves, but from that standpoint I feel like a fan." said Adam Silver when talking about Durant.

Any team wanting to make a move for Kevin Durant would have to give up multiple assets. This would hamper not only their future but also Durant's. In such a situation, it would only be ideal for KD to stay with the Nets. They have a solid roster.

