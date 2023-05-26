"We'll just have to close it out at home" - Jimmy Butler assures that the Heat will close out in Game 6 and advance to the NBA Finals

Jimmy Butler cut an optimistic figure following the Miami Heat's 110-97 Game 5 loss to the Boston Celtics on Thursday. The Heat have now given up two consecutive closeout opportunities after going 3-0 up in the Eastern Conference finals. Miami got blown out in both games and has no momentum entering Saturday's critical Game 6 contest.

However, Butler said the Heat remain positive about their chances of closing the series in six.

Here's what he said after Thursday's loss:

"We just got to play better. Start the games off better, that's on the starters... They're in rhythm since the beginning of the game, but we're always going to stay positive, knowing that we will and we can win this series. We'll just have to close it out at home."

Jimmy Butler still has confidence that the Heat will close out the series "We can and we will win this series."

The Heat fell behind early in Game 5 and could never recover. They trailed the Celtics by 15 at the end of the first quarter, and the C's intensity never faded either. Celtics' coach Joe Mazulla called timely timeouts to prevent any shot for Miami to continue on runs and close the gap.

Jimmy Butler and the Heat's starters had a rough game throughout, as they only had a combined 35 points by the end of the third quarter. Butler could only tally 14 points on 10 attempts, while Bam Adebayo had 16 points on 53.3% shooting.

Jayson Tatum: 21 PTS, 11 AST, 8 REB

Jaylen Brown: 21 PTS, 3 STL



Jayson Tatum: 21 PTS, 11 AST, 8 REB
Jaylen Brown: 21 PTS, 3 STL
Game 6 ECF: Saturday, 8:30pm/et | TNT

The Celtics, meanwhile, had four starters tallying 20-point games on the night. They shot the lights out, making 16-39 3-pointers, while the Heat could only connect on 9-23 attempts from deep.

Miami missed the services of starting point guard Gabe Vincent. He was ruled out due to a left ankle injury he sustained during Game 4.

Jimmy Butler and Miami Heat have struggled to win against this Boston Celtics core at home

Butler and the Heat will be under immense pressure entering Game 6 at home to close the series. If they allow the Boston Celtics to stretch it to Game 7, Jayson Tatum and co. will likely have all the momentum in the world with three straight wins and a homecourt advantage in the series decider.

Butler and Heat have struggled to win against this core at home. The Heat are 2-4 in their building against Boston since the start of last year's ECF series between the two heavyweights.

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Five

The Celtics have been solid on the road in these playoffs. They are 5-3 through eight away games. With consecutive blowout wins in the bag against a shorthanded Miami team, the C's will be licking their chops entering Game 6 on Sunday.

However, Jimmy Butler and co. have stepped up the intensity every time their backs are against the wall, so the Celtics cannot have any slip-ups.

