"We'll have Klay back for a full season, our foundation in place" - Steve Kerr believes the Golden State Warriors have got their groove back

The Golden State Warriors are among the favorites to win the NBA Championship next season and head coach Steve Kerr seems optimistic.

The team was not even close to 100% healthy last season but still won the title. If all the players return from the offseason fit and firing on all cylinders, Golden State could enjoy yet another fantastic season.

In a recent interview, coach Kerr referred to his "foundational six." He combined the young trio of Kevon Looney, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins to the core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. The Warriors tactician believes his troops can take on anyone as long as they are healthy.

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



“It feels like we’ve got our groove back. We’ll have Klay back for a full season. Our foundation in place.”



"It feels like we've got our groove back. We'll have Klay back for a full season. Our foundation in place."

With @anthonyVslater Steve Kerr added Kevon Looney, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole to the established trio, calling them the "foundational six."

Some key role-players, including Otto Porter Jr., Gary Payton II, Nemanja Bjelica and Juan Toscano-Anderson, will not be returning for next season. This led to The Athletic's Anthony Slater questioning coach Kerr about the team's continuity.

However, he stated that he wasn't worried as long as the "foundational six" are on the team and said:

"We have probably more continuity than anybody in the league with our core group. Add Wiggs and Jordan and the institutional knowledge they've gained, and we have a really strong foundation.

"We have our main six guys back, the foundational six that we know are going to be on the court for big minutes every night."

The Golden State Warriors' Hall-of-Fame trio of Curry, Thompson and Green have played together for over a decade. That kind of loyalty and continuity is very rare in the NBA. They have the most wins by a trio in the Finals and it is practically written in stone that they will have their jerseys hanging side by side in the rafters.

NBA History @NBAHistory Tonight marks Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and Stephen Curry's 20th win in the Finals as a trio, passing Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili (19) for the most #NBAFinals wins by a trio over the last 30 years.

By adding young studs like Looney, Poole and Wiggins, all fresh off a championship high, the Golden State Warriors will get an extended death lineup. Coach Kerr continued

"It feels like we've got our groove back. We'll have Klay back for a full season. Our foundation in place. While we're absolutely going to play a lot of young guys, we kind of have a core six, a foundational six players who are really the ones that make everything happen."

Steve Kerr believes Golden State Warriors are more confident this year as they are reigning champs

The Golden State Warriors pose for a photo after winning the 2022 NBA Finals

There were doubts about whether the Golden State Warriors would be as dominant as they were last season. Steph Curry gave an interview with ESPN's Michael Wilbon before he broke the NBA's all-time three-point record and commented on the Warriors' 18-2 start. He said:

"I mean, if you told me we would be 18-2 to start, I'd probably look at you a little sideways because we had some unanswered questions."

Coach Kerr resonated with those emotions and revealed that the team grew in confidence after the 18-2 start. He mentioned that the "defending champion" mentality will push them to be better next season as well.

As reported by The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Kerr said:

"A year ago, we didn't know if we were really contenders. That's why the 18-2 start was so big. It reinforced it.

"This year, being defending champs, it doesn’t guarantee anything, but you have a confident sense in who you are … This year feels different because we're the defending champs. It feels like we've got our groove back."

Marcus Thompson II @ThompsonScribe



They’re in a new realm now.



On the epic and improbable journey to legend status for the Warriors' trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green.

They're in a new realm now.

Green, Curry and Thompson don't need any added motivation, while the young guys just got their first taste of the Finals. They will most certainly hungry for more and are expected to be even better next season.

The Golden State Warriors will walk into next season with the attitude and confidence of reigning champions as they look to add another title.

