"We'll look at everything" - Lakers coach JJ Redick discusses benching $4,628,946 starter after 2-1 series deficit

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Apr 26, 2025 05:09 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn

Lakers coach JJ Redick may have to make some bold decisions in Sunday's Game 4 against the Timberwolves after dropping to 2-1 in the first-round series. The Lakers lost Friday's Game 3 on the road 116-104 after they let go of the rope in the clutch, with Anthony Edwards producing a spectacular finish.

The Lakers' lineup and rotations have been under the scanner, and one of the reasons behind that is Jaxson Hayes' minutes. It has been a polarizing topic across Lakers Twitter as many believe he should play more, while others think LA is better off playing a small-ball five.

Redick has played Hayes for under 10 minutes in the first three matchups. While he's quick and has the length, Hayes lacks the girth to guard the Timberwolves frontcourt weapons like Rudy Gobert, Julius Randle and Naz Reid.

Amid Hayes' low minutes and Redick leaning on Dorian Finney-Smith, LeBron James and Rui Hachimura to man the center position, the rookie coach discussed the possibility of benching Hayes.

"We’ll look at everything but we still believe in Jaxson," Redick told reporters after the game (via Jovan Buha of The Athletic).
Jaxson Hayes stepped up big-time after Anthony Davis' last game as a Laker. He was one of the most vital players in helping LA's defense produce efficient performances nightly.

However, Redick moved away from playing him more as the playoffs approached as he shrank his rotations, playing lineups that will see more time on the floor together in the playoffs.

