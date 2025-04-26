"We'll look at everything" - Lakers coach JJ Redick discusses benching $4,628,946 starter after 2-1 series deficit

Lakers coach JJ Redick may have to make some bold decisions in Sunday's Game 4 against the Timberwolves after dropping to 2-1 in the first-round series. The Lakers lost Friday's Game 3 on the road 116-104 after they let go of the rope in the clutch, with Anthony Edwards producing a spectacular finish.

Ad

The Lakers' lineup and rotations have been under the scanner, and one of the reasons behind that is Jaxson Hayes' minutes. It has been a polarizing topic across Lakers Twitter as many believe he should play more, while others think LA is better off playing a small-ball five.

Redick has played Hayes for under 10 minutes in the first three matchups. While he's quick and has the length, Hayes lacks the girth to guard the Timberwolves frontcourt weapons like Rudy Gobert, Julius Randle and Naz Reid.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Amid Hayes' low minutes and Redick leaning on Dorian Finney-Smith, LeBron James and Rui Hachimura to man the center position, the rookie coach discussed the possibility of benching Hayes.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"We’ll look at everything but we still believe in Jaxson," Redick told reporters after the game (via Jovan Buha of The Athletic).

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jaxson Hayes stepped up big-time after Anthony Davis' last game as a Laker. He was one of the most vital players in helping LA's defense produce efficient performances nightly.

However, Redick moved away from playing him more as the playoffs approached as he shrank his rotations, playing lineups that will see more time on the floor together in the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More