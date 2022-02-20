"We'll put 40 on you too if you disrespect us" - LeBron James on similarities with young NBA star and them being "triple threats"

The 2022 NBA All-Star weekend is here, and LeBron James is tasked with leading a team of superstars to victory.

James and Kevin Durant each had to draft players for their respective teams, and LeBron is particularly thrilled with one of his selections because of how similarly they play.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport LeBron James is back where it all started for NBA All-Star Weekend LeBron James is back where it all started for NBA All-Star Weekend 👑⭐️ https://t.co/LqnxEdXSfu

The fun started last night with the league introducing a new format to the Rising Stars Challenge. But fans are looking forward to Sunday night, where the league's best talents will come together to play for charity.

Speaking ahead of the ASG on media day, LeBron covered several topics, including how he feels about Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic.

"I love everything about his game, love everything about him. The way he plays the game reminds me of the way I play the game. We're just triple threats. We rebound, we pass, which is the number one thing on our mind. Trying to keep our teammates engaged and keep our teammates feeling good out on the floor, keeping our teammates in rhythm. And we'll put 40 on you too if you disrespect us."

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver Lakers’ LeBron James on Mavericks’ Luka Doncic: “The way he plays the game reminds me of the way I play the game. We’re triple threats. We rebound, we pass, which is the number one thing on our mind. … and we’ll put 40 on you too if you disrespect us.” Lakers’ LeBron James on Mavericks’ Luka Doncic: “The way he plays the game reminds me of the way I play the game. We’re triple threats. We rebound, we pass, which is the number one thing on our mind. … and we’ll put 40 on you too if you disrespect us.” https://t.co/9vrxm4Zrvq

LeBron's statements are facts, as both players have an incredible understanding of the game. It will be exciting to see them share the court as teammates once again.

LeBron James has selected Luka Doncic three times in the All-Star draft

Lebron James #23 of Team LeBron celebrates against Team Durant

Doncic has made three All-Star appearances since joining the NBA in 2018. On all three occasions, the Slovenian was on Team LeBron. However, it is worth noting that Doncic will not be a starter for the first time in his All-Star career.

Despite Luka's brilliance as a basketball player, he has not had much success in his previous All-Star game appearances. In the two games he has played in so far, he has managed only eight total points and 12 assists.

Nonetheless, Doncic is an elite-level threat and will be looking to be more impactful in Cleveland.

Playing alongside superstars like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Jokic, there is a level of fluidity that could be advantageous for Team LeBron.

Since the NBA switched formats for the All-Star game in 2018, LeBron has been named captain on all five occasions. The four-time NBA champ also hasn't lost an ASG since 2018. They are heavy favorites to win on Sunday night in Cleveland.

Doncic was unstoppable in the five games leading up to the All-Star break. He averaged 39.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 7.8 assists while shooting 47.4% from beyond the arc.

The Lakers have not had much success this season, but James has been dominant. He comes into the game following an outstanding fourth-quarter display against the Utah Jazz.

James championed a comeback late in the game and finished with 33 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.

