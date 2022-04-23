×
Create
Notifications

"We'll see what happens but all the pressure coming from every angle, I doubt that they'll pull back on him" - Draymond Green says he's a little worried about Ben Simmons coming back for the Brooklyn Nets

Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets during warmups.
Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets during warmups.
Jose Rohdin
Jose Rohdin
ANALYST
visit
Modified Apr 23, 2022 05:16 AM IST
News

Draymond Green was shocked by the Brooklyn Nets' decision to have Ben Simmons return during a series in which they are down 2-0. On Green's podcast “The Draymond Green Show,” he said:

“I'm a little worried about Ben Simmons coming back. I mean, we'll see what happens, but all the pressure that's coming from every angle, I doubt that they'll pull back on him, but that's something to watch.”

All signs point to Simmons being available for Game 4 of their first-round series against the Boston Celtics. Simmons has yet to play a game with the Nets, and Draymond Green is worried about the decision to bring him back so late.

Barring a setback, Brooklyn's Ben Simmons plans to play in Game 4 on Monday vs. the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN.

The Nets have been hinting at Simmons' return to the court ever since he was traded to the team. However, a back injury has continued to keep him out.

It does seem weird that the Nets are trying to rush back Simmons, especially with his history of falling out with team management.

Green is correct that Simmons coming back could mess up the Nets' chemistry, making an already challenging series more complicated.

Can Ben Simmons come back and save the Brooklyn Nets?

Brooklyn Nets Simmons on the bench.
Brooklyn Nets Simmons on the bench.

The hype surrounding Ben Simmons' return to the court has been quietly growing. Pairing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving with an elite defender and playmaker like Simmons seems like a perfect match.

However, chemistry still needs to be built, and the Nets' big three have not even taken the court together. While Simmons is theoretically a perfect fit, that still needs to be proven.

People really forgot how good Ben Simmons is… https://t.co/QpC1jRdC5g

Against the Celtics, the Nets have needed a player like Simmons, with both games going down to the wire. Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum and borderline All-Star Jaylen Brown have been giving the Nets' defense trouble. Having another talented perimeter defender would be immensely helpful.

Simmons has also proven to be an elite creator who could allow Durant and Irving to work off the ball. This, above all, requires chemistry between the three.

Also Read Article Continues below

Having Simmons in this series could turn around the Nets' 2-0 deficit. However, it could also go terribly wrong. Simmons' defense and playmaking may not be enough to outweigh the downside of such an abrupt season debut without any prior chemistry.

Edited by Adam Dickson

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी