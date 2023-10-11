“We’ll see”: Rich Paul splits hairs between Darius Garland and Anthony Davis’ 9-figure contracts, claims there’s more to come

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul has a penchant for helping his clients land lucrative deals. He has negotiated contracts worth $4 billion, according to CBS News. Paul understated that value by a billion dollars before being aware of it. However, Paul knew the worth of the most expensive contract he had negotiated and the annual average salary-wise.

The biggest contract he negotiated was for Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland in 2022. It was worth $197 million for five years at the time of signing, as per Spotrac, but it could go up to $231 million if Garland makes an All-NBA team twice.

Meanwhile, Anthony Davis' three-year $186 million extension, which will fetch him $59 million annually, is the highest yearly salary Paul has negotiated. However, the super agent's latest comments on First Take suggest he isn't done yet.

“The largest contract I ever negotiated? I think that might’ve been Darius Garland... The largest per year was Anthony Davis. The largest number was Garland for now, but we’ll see.”

Rich Paul has 36 players as his clients in the NBA this season. They will earn a combined sum of $506,867,133 this year. The marquee names like LeBron James and Anthony Davis have probably signed their best deals at this stage of their careers.

However, several young players like De'Aaron Fox, Keldon Johnson and Tyrese Maxey could be lined up to sign lucrative contracts in the foreseeable future.

Rich Paul had a busy 2023 NBA offseason, negotiating contracts worth $700 million

Rich Paul had a busy offseason. The Klutch Sports CEO and his team had several clients entering an extension period or free agency. Within the first 48 hours of free agency, Paul's team had negotiated deals worth nearly $500 million.

Some of the marquee contracts included Fred VanVleet's three-year $130 million contract with the Rockets, Jerami Grant's five-year $160 million extension with the Trail Blazers, Draymond Green's four-year $100 million deal with the Dubs and Jordan Clarkson's three-year $55 million deal with the Jazz.

Paul's other lucrative negotiations came to fruition later with Anthony Davis signing a three-year $186 million and Jarred Vanderbilt signing a four-year $48 million extension with the Lakers. That took his total tally north of $700 million in contracts negotiated this summer.

Among other underrated moves, Paul helped Tristan Thompson reunite with the Cleveland Cavaliers on a one-year deal. Meanwhile, Lonnie Walker IV found a new home in Brooklyn on a minimum contract.