"We'll have to settle for Encore": Jaylen Brown references $2.6 billion resort after missing Las Vegas trip 

Jaylen Brown tried to keep things lighter after the Indiana Pacers ousted the Boston Celtics 122-112 in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament Quarterfinal on Tuesday. Indiana ranked sixth in the Eastern Conference regular-season standings, knocked out the East-leaders Boston Celtics, and will face either the Milwaukee Bucks or New York Knicks in the semi-finals in Las Vegas on Thursday.

Brown tried to mask his disappointment by saying that the Celtics would have to settle for the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbour resort in Everett instead of spending time in Vegas:

Jaylen Brown: "It’s unfortunate for us we’re not going to Vegas but I guess we’ll have to settle for Encore in Boston."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Brown ended his evening with 30 points and 9 rebounds, while Jayson Tatum notched up 32 points, 12 rebounds, and 6 assists. But despite the two superstars turning on the jets, the Celtics sans Kristaps Porzingis couldn't get past Indiana who put in a collective effort to book a semifinal berth.

For the Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton notched his maiden career triple-double (26 points, 10 rebounds, 13 assists) and had ample support from Buddy Hield (21 points), and the bench who chipped in with double figures.

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics to shift focus back on regular season

With their 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament run coming to an end, Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics will now turn their focus back to the regular season. With their overall record now 15-5, the unit will look to recalibrate and make a championship dash this time around.

Brown has been consistent for the C's this season averaging 21.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 34.5 minutes per contest. In his last five games, he averaged 23.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Last season, the forward was the perfect foil for Tatum averaging a career-high 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Up next, the Celtics play the Cleveland Cavaliers in a two-game series at home, followed by another two-game series against the Orlando Magic who stunned them earlier last month. The Celtics are one of the teams pegged to win the championship this year after last winning it in 2008 and making two deep playoff runs. They have the necessary firepower to go the distance with Jaylen Brown and Tatum, but with stern competition coming in from both conferences, their journey is not an easy one.