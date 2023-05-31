"We’ll win no matter what" - Warriors owner Joe Lacob reiterates commitment to Steph Curry and crew amidst new luxury tax rules

Golden State Warriors majority owner Joe Lacob assured Steph Curry the team would remain in contention for championships despite new CBA rules.

The new structure is created to limit teams like the Warriors from overspending to keep their rosters intact and gain an advantage over smaller market teams.

That will restrict them from signing or re-signing players to expensive deals as it directly impacts their roster construction. The Dubs might not be able to surround their aging core with quality talent, which could see them struggle.

However, Lacob isn't concerned about those things.

Here's what the Warriors owner said during the departing GM Bob Myers' farewell press conference on Tuesday (via Warriors on NBCS):

“We’re going to win no matter what. I don’t care what the rules are. We are going to figure out a way to do it. That’s what good organizations do: they figure out a way to win the game, and our game is to win games and win championships.”

Klay Thompson is entering the final year of his deal, while Draymond Green is expected to opt out of his player option and become a free agent. The Warriors still believe in this core, and re-signing the two veterans remains their top priority.

However, Thompson reportedly wants a max contract, while the Warriors want him to take a pay cut. Furthermore, they could also face restrictions in offering Green the sum he wants.

GM Bob Myers had an excellent relationship with his stars, so his departure only makes it a steep mountain to climb for Joe Lacob and the ownership group to keep their contending roster together.

How do the CBA rules impact the Warriors surrounding Steph Curry with a contending roster?

The Golden State Warriors have had one of the highest payrolls in the league for the last few years. However, it's been invested into their own assets, who they drafted and developed, including Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

The trio has received fair compensation through lucrative deals for leading the franchise to new heights.

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron Interesting tidbit from @johnhollinger : The Warriors' tax penalty this season will be more than Sacramento’s payroll. Interesting tidbit from @johnhollinger: The Warriors' tax penalty this season will be more than Sacramento’s payroll.

They won four championships in nine years, making the Finals six times during this stretch. Golden State suffered their first Western Conference exit in the playoffs under Steve Kerr this season after a 4-2 loss to LeBron James and the LA Lakers.

However, unlike their previous deals, Thompson and Green may not receive the sum they hope for. The Dubs haven't been reluctant to pay the luxury tax in consecutive years, but things could be different next season with new limitations.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: The NBA has fined Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob $500,000 for his recent comments on the Point Forward Podcast discussing the league’s collective bargaining talks, which included Lacob describing the league’s luxury tax system as “very unfair.” ESPN Sources: The NBA has fined Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob $500,000 for his recent comments on the Point Forward Podcast discussing the league’s collective bargaining talks, which included Lacob describing the league’s luxury tax system as “very unfair.”

With Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins' multi-year extensions kicking in next season, the Dubs do not have the same flexibility, especially with the new CBA rules being implemented.

The new CBA has impacted Golden State's potential to be repeated tax offenders and go significantly over the luxury tax line.

A second tax apron is set at $17.5 million over the line. Any team that exceeds that will be prohibited from signing players to the mid-level exception, trading for players with more incoming salary and signing free agents via the buyout market midseason.

The Warriors wouldn't have been able to sign a key player like Donte DiVincenzo last season if the new CBA rules were in effect. They already lacked bench depth. Not being able to sign DiVincenzo would've likely only worsened their woes.

