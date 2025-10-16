"We don't have lockdown defenders": JJ Redick indirectly makes trade deadline wish clear to Lakers 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Oct 16, 2025 12:36 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
"We don't have lockdown defenders": JJ Redick indirectly makes trade deadline wish clear to Lakers (Image Source: Imagn)

There haven't been many better media-trained coaches than the Lakers' JJ Redick. Despite entering the coaching business over a year ago without any prior experience, one of his strengths has been to communicate. Redick may have dug into it again during his appearance on "Coaches Corner" with Tim Legler.

While describing the Lakers' successful defense from last season, despite the lack of perimeter defenders and a starting-caliber center, Redick indirectly sent a message to the team's front office. Here's what he told Legler while breaking down a possession from the Lakers-Mavericks game back in April:

"We are a team defense ... we don't have, again, last year, not going to this year, we don't have lockdown defenders. So, we rely on our help defense, we rely on our shift presentation."
The Lakers players can hold their own, but they are inconsistent and not versatile. They struggle to keep the ball in front against the league's best perimeter players, which has resulted in majority of their struggles since the 2020 NBA championship.

LA addressed areas of concern with its rosters by signing Deandre Ayton, Marcus Smart and Jake LaRavia. However, the need for another lockdown defender, especially someone who can make plays offensively, has yet to be filled.

JJ Redick's Lakers' defensive issues persist in preseason

The Lakers remain far from hitting their ceiling on defense despite Deandre Ayton manning the rim. Jarred Vanderbilt, in some ways, has been encouraging as a lockdown defender, but his limited offensive output has made his spot questionable. Marcus Smart is another option, but as feared earlier, his health issues have limited him to one appearance.

Despite the different lineups JJ Redick has used, LA's transition defense remains poor. The Lakers have allowed 24.8 points off turnovers and 18.8 fast break points per game before Wednesday's loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Against Dallas, LA allowed 15 points off turnovers and 23 fastbreak points.

The LA Lakers might still need one more move to have a realistic chance of keeping up with the Western Conference's best teams, mainly the OKC Thunder and Denver Nuggets.

One popular name frequently brought up over the summer in multiple reports is Andrew Wiggins. The former No. 1 pick could be the most affordable and viable option to trade for before the deadline.

The ultimate decision comes down to Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent's performances as they could be the trade assets heading to Miami in a potential deal.

