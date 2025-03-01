"We were not looking to trade Anthony Davis" - Lakers owner Jeanie Buss makes feelings known on Luka Doncic trade

LA Lakers' controlling owner, Jeanie Buss, shared her thoughts on the blockbuster trade that landed superstar Luka Doncic with the Lakers.

Jeanie told ESPN's Dave McMenamin that her father, Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Jerry Buss, would be "proud" of the Lakers acquiring the former Dallas Mavericks star.

"When you get a player of that stature, you have to give up a lot," Buss said. "My dad was such a great poker player and he said that he always wanted me to remember that poker was a game of patience. That you had to wait for the right cards, but once you got the cards, you had to go from zero to 100 and play the cards and not be afraid to play them."

Jeanie said it was tough to trade away 10-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis, who helped raise the franchise's 17th banner in 2020. The deal that shipped the 6-foot-10 Davis to the Dallas Mavericks is regarded as one of the most unexpected trades.

However, Jeanie thinks Jerry would have done the same deal to acquire 26-year-old Doncic.

"It was difficult because we were not looking to trade Anthony Davis or Max Christie," Buss added. "But it was a deal that he would’ve made, and we had to go for it."

Jeanie Buss is currently the controlling owner and president of the Lakers. She is the third of four children of Jerry and Joan Buss. When Jerry died in 2013, Jeanie assumed most of his responsibilities. In 2020, Jeanie became the first female controlling owner to win a ring.

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss has high praise for Luka Doncic in first meeting

LA Lakers owner Jeanie Buss expressed her admiration during her first meeting with five-time All-NBA first-team member Luka Doncic.

On Feb. 10, a video of Buss and Doncic meeting for the first time at what seemed to be Buss' office in LA surfaced on X (formerly Twitter). Among those in the video is Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka.

"There is so much Laker history, but guess what, you're going to have your own section of Lakers history and you're going to add to our story," Buss said.

Luka Doncic is coming off an NBA finals appearance with the Dallas Mavericks in 2024. He hopes to return to that stage and help bring the Lakers its 18th title — which ties the league record held by the defending champions Boston Celtics.

