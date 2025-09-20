"We are so lost as a society": Former NBA All-Star fiercely defends Kyler Murray over controversial Mike Vick jersey and bulldog photo

Former NBA All-Star Kenyon Martin has been having a blast as a co-host on the wildly popular "Gil's Arena." His voice is still prominent long after his playing career wrapped up, and recently, he had something to say about a controversy involving an NFL athlete.
This past Wednesday, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray issued an apology for a photo that he posted on Instagram. In the since-deleted IG photo, Murray was seen wearing a Michael Vick jersey while he was tending to his bulldog. Netizens criticized this photo, presumably because Vick served 21 years in federal prison for charges of operating a dogfighting ring.
"You all saw me wear the Michael Vick jersey, a player that I admired very much growing up," Murray said in a press conference. "But yes, I saw the way it affected people and I decided to take it down. So I apologize to anybody that I affected with that."
The clip of Murray's apology drew support from a number of netizens, including Martin.
"So we live in a time where people can say anything! Do anything! And this is what people choose to spend energy on!!! We are so lost as a society!!" Martin posted on Instagram.
Amidst the heated discussion surrounding this photo, Murray will now have to re-focus on the Cardinals' season. Arizona is currently 2-0, and they'll have to maintain their winning ways in order to keep in step with the San Francisco 49ers and LA Rams in the NFC West division.
"Bean had people worried": Former NBA star Kenyon Martin pays tribute to late LA Lakers icon
Earlier this month, Martin offered praise for an all-time basketball great that he competed against during the peak of his career.
When Martin joined the podcast "On the Rocks," he described what it was like to face the late Kobe Bryant.
"Bean had people worried, he had people worried what the next day was going to be like," Martin said on the podcast. "It's hard for me to say that he wasn't the best basketball player in the NBA."
Bryant had Martin and the rest of the New Jersey Nets worried when the LA Lakers marched into the 2002 NBA Finals looking for a third straight championship. Bryant and his big man Shaquille O'Neal went on to shut out the Nets as they completed their three-peat after going 4-0 in that series.
