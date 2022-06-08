“We made it work with Jimmy, let’s just get crazier” - Bill Simmons believes sky is the limit for Kyrie Irving in the ‘Heat Culture’

The Miami Heat are likely to pursue Kyrie Irving this summer, according to Bill Simmons. The Heat are trying to find the final piece to their puzzle and capture a championship.

On "The Bill Simmons Podcast," the sports analyst proposed a trade by the Heat which would see Kyrie Irving play for Miami. The Brooklyn Nets will get Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson. Simmons said:

"How about (Kyle) Lowry and Duncan Robinson for Kyrie and Joe Harris? Kyrie in Heat culture? The sky is the limit. I think Spo (Erik Spoelstra) would say, ‘I’m in,'. He’ll say, ‘We made it work for Jimmy (Butler). Let’s just get crazier.’"

Kyrie Irving has a player option for next season worth more than $36 million. He will have to opt-out of this before June 29 and then sign a new long-term deal with the Nets.

There have been rumors of unrest between the front office of the Nets and Irving due to the superstar's unavailability for games.

Should the Heat make a move for Kyrie Irving?

Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics - Game 2

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets suffered an embarrassing first-round sweep at the hands of the Boston Celtics this year. This has led to many questioning if the Nets should blow this team up and build from fresh around Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons.

The Nets' front office is reportedly growing tired of Irving's antics regarding his unavailability, primarily due to his unwillingness to get vaccinated. The Nets may contemplate trading Irving. The Miami Heat have the assets in place to pull off such a trade.

Kyle Lowry was criticized this season for not being in the ideal shape for the postseason. The most notable criticism came from Pat Riley, the president of basketball operations for the Heat.

Duncan Robinson, another name mentioned by Bill Simmons, barely played in the postseason this year as he is a defensive liability.

The Miami Heat should test the resolve of the Nets by making a move for the 2016 NBA champion. In all likelihood, a trade will get vetoed by Kevin Durant, who is a close friend of Kyrie's and followed him to Brooklyn.

The prospect of getting a sharpshooter in Robinson and a point guard in Lowry who can also shoot might prove too good to turn down.

Either way, things are looking bleak for the Nets as a summer full of question marks is on the horizon. Irving's future and possible coaching changes are at the top of the priority list for Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks.

The Miami Heat are looking to bring in the final piece of the puzzle to win a championship. They reached the NBA Finals just two years ago and the Eastern Conference finals this year.

