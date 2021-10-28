"We have to make sure we're conscious of gang rebounding & putting bodies on guys" - James Harden on the Nets' inefficiencies during their loss to the Heat

James Harden has opened up on the Brooklyn Nets' slow start to their 2021-22 season following their loss to the Miami Heat. He said that the Nets need to be more aggressive at the offensive end. With Kyrie Irving not likely to suit up anytime soon. Harden admitted that the team is missing an additional scoring option to complement Kevin Durant.

The Brooklyn Nets sorely missed the elite version of James Harden in their loss to the Heat. They were out-hustled, out-rebounded and overpowered by a superior-looking Heat team that doesn't have as talented a roster as the Nets.

James Harden had an extremely disappointing game, ending the night with an underwhelming tally of 14 points. According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, Harden pointed to the Nets' lack of effort in rebounds as a key factor in their loss to the Heat. Here's what Harden said:

"Its got to be a team effort. We have to gang rebound; we have to make sure we're conscious of gang rebounding & putting bodies on guys. At the end of the day, we have to fight."

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis James Harden after the #Nets get beat 31-4 in 2nd-chance points by the #Heat : "Its got to be a team effort. We have to gang rebound; we have to make sure we're conscious of gang rebounding & putting bodies on guys. At the end of the day we have to fight.” nypost.com/2021/10/27/net… James Harden after the #Nets get beat 31-4 in 2nd-chance points by the #Heat: "Its got to be a team effort. We have to gang rebound; we have to make sure we're conscious of gang rebounding & putting bodies on guys. At the end of the day we have to fight.” nypost.com/2021/10/27/net…

The Nets were unable to cope with a hungry Heat team that gobbled up rebounds and created second-chance opportunities. That eventually proved to be the difference between the two teams.

The likes of Dewayne Dedmon, Jimmy Butler and PJ Tucker feasted on the paint, grabbing a combined 14 offensive rebounds to lead their team to victory. The Heat ended the night with 17 offensive rebounds, denting the Nets' championship aspirations.

James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets will have to up the ante and play at a higher level. The championship contenders need to do so to make it out of a stacked Eastern Conference, especially in the absence of Kyrie Irving.

Can the Brooklyn Nets win an NBA championship with James Harden as a a facilitator rather than a scorer?

James Harden battling for the ball against Tyler Herro.

The Brooklyn Nets traded for James Harden, as they wanted to have someone on the court to carry the team offensively when Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are out injured or are rested.

Harden took over the role of primary playmaker from Irving to allow the latter and KD to flourish as scorers and use their elite off-ball presence to devastating effect. That led to good opportunities for easy buckets for the Nets last season.

However, things do not seem to be working according to plan for the Nets this campaign. First, it was Irving's refusal to get vaccinated, making him unavailable for most of the season if not entirely. Now there is a worry that Durant might be taking too much of the offensive burden, considering Harden's slow start.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral James Harden in 5 games this season:



16.6 PPG

8.0 APG

7.0 RPG

36% FG

33% 3P James Harden in 5 games this season:16.6 PPG8.0 APG7.0 RPG36% FG33% 3P https://t.co/KP21slc0OE

James Harden will have to raise his game and become more of a scorer if Kevin Durant is to preserve his energy. That would give the Brooklyn Nets a better chance of winning the NBA championship without Kyrie Irving.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Beard has to be more aggressive and revert to his dynamic scoring days with Houston, at least in the regular season, to help guide the Nets to the promised land.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Can Harden get back to his MVP form? Yes No 0 votes so far