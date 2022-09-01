“We were making a nice home at the bottom of the standings year after year” - Jeanie Buss believes she had to fire her brother for underperformance, says it wasn’t the brand Dr. Buss created

The LA Lakers have had a lot of success under the Buss family. Since the late Jerry Buss bought the team in 1979, the Lakers have won an impressive 11 NBA championships.

Since Dr. Buss's death, his six children have inherited controlling ownership of the franchise. Buss owned 66% of the Lakers, and each child got an equal part.

Jeanie Buss is currently the majority owner and the team's president. However, she had to fire her brother, Jim, in 2017, as she believed he would run the team to the ground.

Here's what she said to Scooby Axson of USA Today:

“The way he was operating the team, we were making a nice home at the bottom of the standings year after year,” Jeanie said. “That wasn’t the brand that Dr. Buss created. No one has the formula to win a championship, but you always (have to) be relevant and be part of the conversation and give yourself a chance to win.”

Jim Buss served as the team’s executive vice president of basketball operations. However, he and Mitch Kupchak, the team's general manager, failed to achieve good results and were both fired.

LA Lakers achieved success shortly after Jeanie Buss' big decision

It appears that the Lakers' pursuit of DeMarcus Cousins was one of the main factors that led Jeanie Buss to fire her brother. Jim Buss and Mitch Kupchak discussed a trade with the Sacramento Kings, mostly behind her back.

Cousins was eventually traded to the New Orleans Pelicans, and the Lakers finished the season with only 26 wins.

dj sourmilk @djsourmilk Thankful that Jeanie Buss bossed up on Jim Buss and took control of the Lakers. Thankful that Jeanie Buss bossed up on Jim Buss and took control of the Lakers.

Jeanie Buss decided to give Magic Johnson, a Lakers legend, a chance. The two of them were close, which is a big reason why the NBA legend was hired. However, he did not achieve good results, either.

In 2020, three years after the firing of Jim Buss, the Lakers won the NBA title. Led by LeBron James, they defeated the Miami Heat in six games for the franchise's 17th title.

Lakers are not in a great situation

Since winning it all in 2020, the Lakers haven't had much success. They were eliminated in the first round by the Phoenix Suns in 2021 and went 33-49 and missed the playoffs last season.

The Lakers extended LeBron James' contract through 2025 in August. However, Buss and general manager Rob Pelinka may have to figure out how to get rid of Russell Westbrook or at least reduce his role on the team.

With Jim gone, it's up to Jeanie to make the team successful again. She has learned a lot from her father and has what it takes to win more titles. However, competing in the NBA is not easy, and she will have to make a few big moves soon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein