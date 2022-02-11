"We might be over the hill on that" - Steph Curry gives honest answer on if he can posterize someone

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors is hands down the greatest shooter of all time. He is also known for his slick handles and acrobatics when attacking the paint. One of the most surprising things about Curry is that he can actually dunk the basketball, despite rarely pulling off the move during NBA games.

In an appearance on the latest episode of "Dubs Talk" podcast with Grant Liffmann of NBC Sports Bay Area, Curry was asked about his vertical and his ability to throw down a couple of dunks here and there. The two-time NBA MVP joked that thinks about putting someone on a poster in some games.

"I usually think about it two possessions after, like 'I could have.' That's the story when the grandparents tell their kids about all the stories from when they were growing up, they embellish a little bit and exaggerate and all that," Curry said.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Steph Curry’s reverse dunk off the bounce in the All-Star game.



Steph Curry’s reverse dunk off the bounce in the All-Star game. https://t.co/notWYZYFoA

Steph Curry can really dunk a basketball, as seen in the past few All-Star Games. He threw down a reverse dunk in 2018, while catching an alley-oop pass from Chris Paul last year. It's no secret that Curry does not need to dunk the ball often, but at his age of 33, it might not be a really good idea.

"We might be over the hill on that," Curry said.

The Warriors superstar's answer is brutally honest and funny. He could try to dunk every once in a while as long as it does not end like his failed attempt against the LA Lakers back in 2019.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter #SCNotTop10 STEPH CURRY WITH THE ... SLIP STEPH CURRY WITH THE ... SLIP 💦 #SCNotTop10 https://t.co/9UWllQzXMK

Steph Curry, Warriors lose close game against the Knicks

New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors lost their second game in a row on Thursday night against the New York Knicks. The Warriors had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds, but Klay Thompson missed an open jump shot at the buzzer to give the Knicks a 116-114 win.

Steph Curry had another big night with 35 points, two rebounds, 10 assists and a steal, while Thompson added 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Jonathan Kuminga got the start at power forward, finishing with 17 points and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Knicks were led by Julius Randle with 28 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists. Evan Fournier also had a big game, scoring 22 points, while Alec Burks came off the bench to add 15 points. The win ended New York's four-game losing streak.

Also Read Article Continues below

Steph Curry and the Warriors are back on the road for their next two games. They will face the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday and the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday. The Warriors will then return home to welcome Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

Edited by Parimal