“We might be the Splash Bros, but you are the Splash God” – Klay Thompson congratulates Dirk Nowitzki on jersey retirement, calls him "greatest big man shooter"

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson gave effusive praise to Dirk Nowitzki as the German was honored with his jersey retirement Wednesday night.

Thompson, one half of the "Splash Brothers," offered the best compliment to the Mavericks’ best player of all time.

The Warriors made a fitting video tribute to the player who brought the Mavericks their only title. Nowitzki’s legendary career will be immortalized as No. 41 will be raised to the rafters. Thompson provided the best and most fitting admiration from the Bay Area team on the video.

Of the only player to play for 21 seasons for the same NBA franchise, Thompson said:

“Dirk, congratulations, man! What an honor. I mean, you deserve it. The greatest Maverick in the history of the franchise. In my book, you are one of the greatest shooters of all time, obviously the greatest shooting big man of all time. … We might be the Splash Bros, but you are the Splash God for what you’ve done for the game. Thank you, Dirk.”

Ballislife.com @Ballislife



#41Forever @swish41

Klay Thompson to Dirk: "We might be the Splash Bros but you're the Splash God for you've done for the game." Klay Thompson to Dirk: "We might be the Splash Bros but you're the Splash God for you've done for the game." #41Forever @swish41 https://t.co/UX2qS1Ubyf

Getting called the Splash God by probably the greatest catch-and-shoot player of all time was a well-deserved compliment. Thompson and Steph Curry share the "Splash Brothers" moniker for their deadly shooting. They are two of the best to shoot 3-pointers in the game's history, which is why it’s hard to top Thompson’s acclaim.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



The Mavericks will raise Dirk Nowitzki's jersey to the rafters tonight One of the best to ever lace 'em up.The Mavericks will raise Dirk Nowitzki's jersey to the rafters tonight One of the best to ever lace 'em up.The Mavericks will raise Dirk Nowitzki's jersey to the rafters tonight 👏 https://t.co/xGMRYMz3zO

Thompson was drafted a season after Nowitzki led the Dallas Mavericks to an improbable upset over the mighty Miami Heat in the 2011 NBA Finals. Miami featured prime LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Hall of Famer Chris Bosh. Nowitzki’s exploits that year earned him the MVP award, and he capped off the season with the title.

Is Klay Thompson making his debut against the Cleveland Cavaliers?

All signs point to Klay Thompson's long-awaited comeback happening against the Cleveland Cavaliers. [Photo: Sporting News]

The Golden State Warriors are looking at one of this month’s home games to give Klay Thompson his return after two serious injuries.

Golden State took on the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night before facing the New Orleans Pelicans on the second night of a back-to-back. The Bay Area team will return to the Chase Center for one game before embarking on a five-game road trip.

Coach Steve Kerr and general manager Bob Myers are noncommittal about a specific date, but indications point to a return sooner rather than later. Thompson, after doing his pregame warmups against the Miami Heat with the rest of the Warriors, pointed up with six fingers before exiting the court Monday.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Warriors are optimistic Klay Thompson will make his season debut on Sunday vs. Cavs, per @wojespn Warriors are optimistic Klay Thompson will make his season debut on Sunday vs. Cavs, per @wojespn https://t.co/sHZTWbjhBi

The gesture sent Dub Nation into a frenzy as it could mean Thompson could be back in six days after the Miami Heat game. If it was really a six-day sign, then Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers exactly matches the supposed clue.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Klay left the court holding up six fingers … could that mean six days away??? 🤔 Klay left the court holding up six fingers … could that mean six days away??? 🤔 https://t.co/13pptDBntS

Also Read Article Continues below

Regardless of what date, everyone – most likely including also the Splash God as well – can’t wait to see the other half of the Splash Brothers back in the game again.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein