"We move on, and we hope that someone actually decides to value our citizens’ lives more than they value money" - Steve Kerr continues to reflect on Texas school shooting, gives his thoughts after Mavs vs Dubs Game 4

Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors were in for a rude awakening at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. The Warriors, who were up 3-0 in the Western Conference finals, were expected to sweep the Mavs, but ultimately wound up losing 119-109.

However, what stands out most from this dreadful day remains the major topic of conversation that has made its way, not only around the league, but around the world as well.

A mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killed 19 children and one teacher Tuesday. The massacre began at 11:32 a.m. CDT, police said. The shooter opened fire in a fourth-grade classroom, a parent said, sending the children fleeing for their lives.

Speaking about the scenario post-game, Kerr had this to say:

"Tough day for everybody. That sounds like an inappropriate thing to say. Tough day for everybody. It’s too much to fathom. Too much to comprehend. … We move on, and we hope that someone actually decides to value our citizens’ lives more than they value money."

Steve Kerr's message came in direct relation to the latest string of mass shootings in US history.

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron Steve Kerr: "Tough day for everybody. That sounds like an inappropriate thing to say. Tough day for everybody. It’s too much to fathom. Too much to comprehend. … We move on, and we hope that someone actually decides to value our citizens’ lives more than they value money." Steve Kerr: "Tough day for everybody. That sounds like an inappropriate thing to say. Tough day for everybody. It’s too much to fathom. Too much to comprehend. … We move on, and we hope that someone actually decides to value our citizens’ lives more than they value money."

Gun violence has been a major cause of concern in the United States of America for the better part of three decades. Yet, no reforms have been put in place.

Numerous athletes and sports personalities have taken to social media to express their heartfelt condolences, along with sharing their thoughts, including LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

James tweeted the following in support of the victims:

LeBron James @KingJames My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX! Like when is enough enough man!!! These are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously "AT SCHOOL" where it's suppose to be the safest! My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX! Like when is enough enough man!!! These are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously "AT SCHOOL" where it's suppose to be the safest!

Steve Kerr's passionate pre-game speech was engulfed with emotion, pleading with the lawmakers to initiate change.

Steve Kerr strongly advocates for gun control. His history with gun violence dates back to 1984, when his father was fatally shot.

This incident has led to Kerr expressing his displeasure with the usage of such weapons on numerous occasions, and understandably so.

American citizens need to rally together and impose their will in order to ensure these kinds of events don't take place again. They need to hold the responsible decision makers accountable for a brighter future.

Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors

Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors - Game Two.

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson will go down in Warriors and basketball history as one of the most successful groups of players to set foot in the NBA.

However, a large part of the credit should go to Steve Kerr, who revolutionized the game, emphasizing the offense and unleashing the splash brothers. His game-changing style of play has defined and guided the Dubs to five NBA finals in the past decade, winning three of them.

The Warriors, once again, see themselves on the cusp of NBA gold in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Following resounding victories against the Denver Nuggets and the Memphis Grizzlies, the Warriors are tied up in an intense battle with the Mavericks in the Western Conference finals.

The Dubs find themselves on the brink of making the NBA finals after going 3-0 up. However, to their dismay, the Luka Doncic-led Mavericks absolutely decimated the Warriors, leading by as much as 29 points at one point.

x - Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs



🪄 30 PTS | 14 REB | 9 AST | 2 STL | 2 BLK

23 PTS | 6 REB | 2 AST Came out swingin’.🪄 30 PTS | 14 REB | 9 AST | 2 STL | 2 BLK23 PTS | 6 REB | 2 AST Came out swingin’. 🪄 30 PTS | 14 REB | 9 AST | 2 STL | 2 BLK🚗 23 PTS | 6 REB | 2 AST https://t.co/3Ylf6Wfui5

The Golden State Warriors still have the series in their favor, leading 3-1, and remain favorites looking to finish the job on home soil.

Edited by Windy Goodloe