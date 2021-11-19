"We need a championship here": Jimmy Butler dismisses the 'MVP' chants for him, prefers that Miami Heat win the NBA title

Jimmy Butler looks to have hit his stride early after a couple of brilliant performances. The latest installment was seen in his efficient 32-point game in the Heat's win against the red-hot Washington Wizards.

Heat fans broke out MVP chants for Butler. But Jimmy, in his post-match press conference, said he was more focused on winning an NBA championship than the MVP.

Jimmy Butler has been in sensational form to start the 2021/22 season, averaging 24.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.9 steals. He has also led his team from the front. The Heat's tough mindset, grit and ability to outhustle stems from their leader, Butler. He is both vocal and emotional and lays it all on the court every night he plays.

Jimmy's trade to the franchise helped the Heat reach the NBA Finals in 2020. After nearly tasting victory, Jimmy Buckets and his boys will be itching to get back to the Finals and see things through this time around.

As per reports by Wes Goldberg, Jimmy Butler did not pay much attention to the MVP chants that broke out. He was more focused on working to win an NBA championship. Here's what he said in a post-match interview:

"I don't need any of that. We need a championship here."

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg Jimmy Butler on hearing the MVP chants:



The Miami Heat have a legitimate chance in the Eastern Conference. Judging by the way they started and their roster construction, the Heat, led by stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, can beat the best on their day.

Will Jimmy Butler lead the Miami Heat to their second NBA Finals in three years?

The Miami Heat have won 11 out of the 16 games they have played and are comfortably perched on top of a stacked Eastern Conference. The Heat have been highly efficient on both ends, ranking in the top six for defensive ratings and top four for offensive ratings.

StatMuse @statmuse Teams with a top 10 offense and defense this season:



Chicago Bulls Teams with a top 10 offense and defense this season:Golden State WarriorsMiami HeatChicago Bulls https://t.co/blVpt0oVbo

Considering the fact that they have been a banged up squad with multiple players going in and out due to injuries, Miami has managed to keep up the intensity. That comes down to the Heat culture, which promotes the next man-up mentality. Jimmy Butler embodies that culture and is has quickly become a fan favorite due to his passion and commitment to make the franchise great.

Butler can't stand losing and is the right general you would want as a focal point to lead your team into battle. The Miami Heat will have a huge task on their hands but are more than up for it. Don't be surprised if Miami defeats behemoths such as the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets on their way to yet another NBA Finals.

