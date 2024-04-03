Draymond Green's postgame dap up and celebrations didn't sit well with the Golden State Warriors fans. The veteran forward played his part in the team's 104-100 win over the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center on Tuesday, but his recent string of on-court drama, safe to say, is something the fans haven't forgiven him for, and they made their feelings clear on social media.

Green also had a clutch block in the closing minutes of the contest to help the Warriors close out the win, but the vitriol spewing hasn't ceased on social media.

With Golden State hanging on to a six-point lead at home against the Mavericks, Green made an impressive defensive play. First, he denied Kyrie Irving on his drive. Then, he reacted to the guard's pass to Daniel Gafford.

Afterwards, he managed to preserve possession for the side, by keeping the loose ball from going out of bounds. The result was a win that the Dubs needed.

Green was seen celebrating heading into the tunnel after the game.

One of the fans didn't mince words.

"We don't need Draymond"

More reactions followed:

On the game front, Draymond Green finished with 11 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. The win saw the Warriors manage to hold on to their 10th place in the West. More importantly, there was zilch drama from the veteran forward and he steered clear of another ejection.

Steve Kerr on Draymond Green's ejection in their last game: "It was unforgivable"

Steph Curry's emotional reaction to Draymond Green's ejection within the first four minutes of their matchup against the Orlando Magic continues to do the rounds on social media. Earlier last week, head coach Steve Kerr explained why the sharpshooter had the kind of reaction he did. Speaking on 95.7 The Game, he said:

"Every game being so important. And us fighting for everything and for Draymond to get kicked out three minutes in. It was unforgivable. And I think Steph may have been a little upset with himself for not pulling Draymond Green out of there but I think mostly it was just, come on, man."

The Warriors managed to nail a win even with Green ejected, but it was still a frustrating moment for Curry and it also summed up the Warriors' campaign this season. Green was suspended for 12 games following his kerfuffles with Rudy Gobert and Jusuf Nurkic.

While he is an impact player on the floor, his antics, and the subsequent consequences have played a part in the team's dull run this season.