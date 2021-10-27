“We need that from him every night” - Anthony Davis on Russell Westbrook’s 30-point performance in LA Lakers’ win against San Antonio Spurs

Anthony Davis heaped praise on Russell Westbrook after the latter's incredible 33 point performance in the LA Lakers win against the San Antonio Spurs. Russ combined for 68 points with Anthony Davis to help the Purple and Gold to a 125-121 win over the Spurs in overtime.

Russell Westbrook looked at his best tonight as he attacked the rim and scored at 55.6% efficiency. He had some thunderous dunks and played a big part in the Lakers' second win of the season. Speaking at a post-game press conference about Westbrook's brilliance in the game, Anthony Davis said:

"I told Russ, you know, I said, 'Whether I play, Bron play, you know we don't play, it doesn't matter, you still gotta be yourself.' and he did that tonight, the way he played tonight was incredible and we need that from him every night. No matter Bron is playing or not, whether I am playing or not... Be yourself and we will find way to kind of adjust around him. But anytime we have a guy out, especially a guy of LeBron's caliber, you know the whole team's gotta pick up the slack on both ends of the floor.

Coach Frank Vogel was also impressed by Westbrook's impressive performance. The 48-year-old had been extremely supportive of the player after his slow start with the Lakers. When asked about Westbrook's performance against the San Antonio Spurs during the post-game press conference, Vogel replied by saying:

"It's just that every time he is in a Laker uniform with this group, with our system, he just gets a chance to get a little more familiar. Obviously he was terrific, especially down the stretch, I think he slowed down, you know just a little bit in terms of his paint attacks. You know, to play 39 minutes with only 3 turnovers is a hell of a night, with ball security. So, big step for him and big reason for the win."

Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis come up with big performances to help the LA Lakers to a splendid win

Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Lakers looked great offensively as players on the team put up a great show to score 125 points. Despite going 12 points down entering the fourth quarter, the Lakers showed their resilience as they scored 29 points and restricted the Spurs to 17 in the fourth.

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers Down 12 in the 4th, win in OT. Take a closer look at some of the best moments from tonight's comeback. #LakersWin Down 12 in the 4th, win in OT. Take a closer look at some of the best moments from tonight's comeback. #LakersWin https://t.co/HleQYFfg4j

The scores were 114-114 at the end of the fourth quarter because of which the game went into overtime. Westbrook had a monstrous dunk there and the Lakers hung on to the end and took away a 125-121 win at the end of overtime. The victory was special for them as they secured the win without LeBron James, who was on the sidelines coaching the team.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Purple and Gold will next play the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road. They will be hoping to replicate a similar performance during that game to get to their third consecutive win of the season. With several key players of the team out injured, AD and Westbrook will play a huge role in keeping things rolling for the Lakers.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar